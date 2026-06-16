Rumor: Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition For Switch 2 Found In The Wild – And It’s On Game-Key Card

Maybe SEGA has an event planned for the Blue Blur in the future.

An unexpected update has come regarding Sonic Frontiers for Nintendo Switch 2.

As shared on Twitter by user @super_ult, there are pictures for a Switch 2 case of Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition. These images were originally shared on Reddit, but were automatically removed there by Reddit’s AI.

The case shows signs that is the European version, and it is labeled as a Game-Key Card. But as of this writing, Sega and Nintendo have yet to confirm this release.

There have been multiple rumors about this version for quite a while. Billbil-kun even claims that it will come alongside a price drop for all platforms.

So as @super_ult humorously observes, it looks like SEGA forgot to announce this release. It would be strange if true, because this would have been a headliner title for any event in the last two weeks.

But it is possible SEGA just scheduled this announcement for later. We’ll see if they decide to do it before the month ends.