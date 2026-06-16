Did Ubisoft Confirm Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Isn’t Coming To Switch 2 At All?

Surprising change from Nintendo’s most loyal soldier if that’s the case.

Ubisoft may have already ruled out bringing Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced to Nintendo’s Switch 2.

Unexpectedly, we found this information in the latest update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Title Update 1.1.11 is coming to all platforms and will add a new story campaign against two Templars called Black Cross, as well as a new roguelike mode named Domains.

It will also add two crossover projects in the Animus HUB named Riptides and Undertow. Playing these projects in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will give you rewards that you can redeem in both games.

But they also add this note:

Unfortunately, these will not be available on Nintendo Switch 2 as it contains crossover content with Black Flag Resynced, which will not be releasing for Nintendo.

Ubisoft did not mention the Switch 2 when they officially revealed the remake last April. But we know that Nintendo’s hardware can run game, and that Ubisoft can make this port.

Maybe they’re keeping the Switch 2 version a secret for now. But we also wonder if Ubisoft is approaching Nintendo differently moving forward, or if this is a problem with Ubisoft themselves post-restructuring.