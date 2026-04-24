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Ubisoft Finally Reveals Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

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This could now be the best way to play Black Flag.

Ubisoft has finally revealed Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

As explained in Ubisoft’s website, this remake brings proper graphics and performance upgrades for the latest systems. Graphical improvements include 60 FPS options on consoles, PBR and RTGI support, and modern water rendering and simulation.

There are also big improvements to the gameplay systems, including naval gameplay and combat. Notably, you no longer desync when your stealth cover gets blown and you stop following the beaten path. You will keep certain goals in following certain characters, but now have to adapt to changing circumstances on the fly.

It seems that Ubisoft has opted to remove the Abstergo/modern day sections found in the original entirely, to accommodate a more fun gameplay experience. They also decided not to add multiplayer or even DLC.

Still, there will be new content, including two new campaigns featuring Stede and Blackbeard, and three new potential crewmates with campaigns of their own.

It all promises to be the best way to play Assassin’s Creed Black Flag today. You can watch Ubisoft’s Worldwide Reveal Showcase below.

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