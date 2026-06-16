Nintendo eShop Receives Long Awaited Upgrade On Nintendo Switch

It only took the release of the Switch 2.

Nintendo has made a meaningful update for fans who are still playing on the original Switch.

As explained by Vooks, firmware update 22.5.0 has upgraded the Switch eShop from a web browser based application, to a native app. We don’t quite know if this is exactly the same eShop app found on the Switch 2, but it’s made to practically mirror it.

The patch notes explains that the new Switch eShop app recognizes if you’re on light or dark mode. It can also recognize any verification PINs you may choose to add for your console privacy.

Good Vibes Gaming also put the eShop through its paces in a new video. While it is still the slowest among the Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, it’s much closer to their performance now than before.

Nintendo has pledged continuing support for the Switch in the near future, and this was the most pressing update it needed to keep the Switch experience caught up with other current platforms.