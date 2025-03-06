Roblox Pizza Place Tycoon Active Codes List

Have you ever wanted to be a pizzeria owner? Do you want to do it without trying to open the restaurant yourself? If so, Roblox Pizza Place Tycoon is for you, and it’s something you might really enjoy, given the many layers to the title. After all, like a true “Tycoon-style game,” you’ll need not just to set up your restaurant but please the customers so that they’ll keep coming back, and so you get new customers over time. Plus, you’ll want to outfit your place to look even better, have more options, and so on. If you need a little bit of help in getting your place off the ground, don’t fret! There are some free codes that you can use to give yourself a “boost.”

The following FOUR CODES are currently active for Roblox Pizza Place Tycoon. That’s important to note, as the codes change often, and ones from before are now expired. So don’t try using them, as nothing will happen. Are you ready for the active ones?

First, there is “ThirdFloor,” which you can get once you are actively in the game and playing it. This will give you $200 cash. That’s a good little chunk that might be able to help you with buying some improvements to your store or hiring more staff!

Next is “Joined,” which you must also be in the game actively to get. This one grants you $150 cash. So, if you do these two on top of one another, that’s $350 cash for you to spruce up your place with. That’s not nothing, people!

If you want even MORE cash, then the third code, “Basement,” is the one you’ll need to get. The twist is that you’ll have to have served 75 customers. So get serving! The final one, “Optimization,” requires 50 customers. What do you get? You’ll have to play to find out! We don’t want to spoil everything for you, now do we?

The codes for the game, as well as for other titles in this universe, change often. Some of the boosts you get won’t be specifically for money but for a ‘Money Boost’ that you can gain over time as you serve more customers. You’ll also get the traditional “Free Rewards” via certain codes that come every so often.

Either way, if you keep your eyes open, you’ll find more codes coming, and the ones we’ve offered today will be quite useful to you all!