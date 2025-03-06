Roblox Rune Slayer Ore Guide

We’ve talked plenty about the many worlds, realms, and games that you can play in this title, and Roblox Rune Slayer is the latest one that we’ll discuss. If you’re up for a fantasy-style RPG that has plenty of things to do, enemies to fight, and so on, you’ll want to try it out. It’s another great example of how expansive things can be when players put their minds to it and attempt to make something truly special. To that end, and not unlike other RPGs, there are items that you can collect to ensure that you and your team are powerful enough to take on the threats ahead. In other words, you need to collect some ore! Our guide is here to help with that.

What Does Ore Do In Roblox Rune Slayer?

That’s a great question, and the answer is multi-layered. First, as you would expect from a game like this, ore can be used for crafting. Specifically, you’ll find various forms of ore and then use it to construct the weapons and armor you’ll need to take on threats down the line. The better the ore, the better stuff you can make. Simple, basic, and effective.

The twist is that if you already have the gear you want in the game, you can collect the ore and then sell it to try and make some easy cash to buy other items you might need. Never pass up a chance to make some easy money in worlds like this, alright?

The Types Of Ore And How To Get Them

As noted, there are multiple types of ore in the game. You start off with Copper, and then you can go up in quality until you find Mythril. Yes, they put that into the game, and we’re not going to judge them for it! Gold, silver, platinum, and iron round out the rest of the set. Not unlike in our own world, some are easier to find than others, with copper and iron being the “most common” and gold and Mythril being “the hardest to get.” Yet, obviously, if you do get them, you’ll be well off.

To extract them, you need a pickaxe on you, and then you go find a vein. The veins themselves are within caves throughout the game world. The Slime Cave, for example, is where you can get copper and iron easily.

However, for the best stuff, you can go to Lakeshire Cave for Platinum and Balgaron for Mythril. Gold has a chance of being found if you dig for the last two materials.

We wish you luck in your mining adventures.