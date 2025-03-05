Nonprofit Launches Special Mental Health Awareness World In Roblox

The importance of video games cannot be understated. First, just from a business standpoint, they offer jobs and create an outlet for many to express their creativity and design styles. Second, for the gamers who play the titles, games give them the ability to build a unique community around the titles and genres they enjoy while also allowing them something to look forward to when they just want to relax. To that end, Roblox has many ways to relax or be creative. However, a nonprofit organization has entered the game’s world to create something specific: a place for players to understand mental health issues and potentially get treated via gameplay.

Via a press release, the organization revealed its immersion in the video game and what it hopes to achieve through its efforts:

“Today, the “Love, Your Mind” campaign (from the Ad Council, with lead partner Huntsman Mental Health Institute) launched the Love, Your Mind World, the first nonprofit experience on Roblox dedicated to teen mental health. Developed with guidance from leading mental health experts, the immersive experience aims to reach the 76% of people under 18 who play video games in the United States, offering mental health education and coping strategies to support their emotional wellbeing. The Love, Your Mind World is now open to all US users ages 13 and over on Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform.”

You might not think that a video game, especially one like this, would be “up to the task” of helping those with mental health issues over, say, a therapist and such. Except, not everyone responds to mental health therapy the same way. We all have things that help “calm us down” and video games absolutely do calm a lot of people and help them open up.

“This experience will help equip teens with tools to understand and express their emotions, and learn important coping mechanisms in a fun, interactive way,” said James Ashworth, MD, interim chair, Department of Psychiatry, medical director of psychiatric services, Huntsman Mental Health Institute. “We are meeting teens where they are and connecting them with valuable information in a way that seamlessly ties into the game experience.”

And that’s the key thing here. With mental health patients, you absolutely must “meet them where they are” so that you can truly see what’s affecting them and how they can be helped.

So, if you feel vulnerable and are up for going to this world to see what it offers, try it out!