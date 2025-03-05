Roblox Reveals New “Hot Charts” Listings!

As we’ve talked about numerous times recently, one of the greatest strengths of Roblox is its community and how that community makes all sorts of things that will keep you “occupied” for some time. At times, you can find basic things, like fishing mini-games. Other times, you’ll be put into ‘special versions’ of your favorite anime and battle it out in various conquests and such. Yet there are also things you wouldn’t expect, like seeing a Chipotle in the game and having the ability to make a burrito in the story. The point is, there’s so much to do that it’s very easy to get lost in all the things you can do and not see all the things that you can do.

Thankfully, the dev team wants to fix that, so it’s implemented a new “Hot Charts” system to help show you what’s going on in the creator space and what is “trending.” On their dev forum, the team broke down what you can expect from this new feature, which is available to check out right now:

““Hot Right Now” is now live on Charts, globally, across mobile, tablet, desktop and web! This new sort offers a real-time view of the most popular experiences on Roblox based on concurrent users (CCU). This means increased visibility for your experiences and valuable data you can use to optimize engagement and retention.”

The team even went so far as to guide players on how they could get their own creations onto the “Hot Charts.”

“Want to see your experience featured in “Hot Right Now”? Here are a few ways to boost your concurrent users:

Keep your content fresh with frequent updates tied to cultural and tentpole moments.

Optimize your first impression with Thumbnail Personalization 19.

Ensure your Experience Details Page is authentic, accurate and engaging.

Analyze your own concurrent user (CCU) data in the experience overview page and performance dashboard in Creator Analytics.”

Naturally, the Roblox team wants your thoughts on this and your opinions on how it can grow in the future. This makes sense, as there are bound to be some bugs in the system and some issues during its initial running.

There are other chart systems in the works right now, too, and there are already some voices of concern among fans that there might be too many of these right now. Only time will tell if that’s the case. For now, try it out and let the team know if you like it or not.