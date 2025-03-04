Roblox Testing Out Now “Curation Banner” To Help Players Find Content

As we’ve discussed recently, one of the main hooks of Roblox is being able to go and do just about anything in the universe. That includes diving into various worlds and seeing what other creators have done, as well as playing all the various titles that users have created. The game has a massive player base, which means that creativity, among other things, runs wild, and you need a lot of time to see all that’s there. The dev team behind the game seems to understand that and knows that players likely struggle to see “all that’s out there,” so it’s trying something new via a special curation banner.

As noted on the dev’s forum, they will test out a special banner where you can see all manner of content that fans have created:

“As part of our ongoing efforts to improve content discovery and connect users with relevant experiences, we’re currently testing a new content curation banner on Home (app and web), globally. This content banner, which will be visible intermittently during this testing phase to a small subset of users, is designed to drive more users to highlighted events and experiences.

During this testing phase, the curation banner will showcase diverse content, such as Roblox events and brand activations. This banner will exist in addition to the ‘Today’s Picks’ sort; both will have a place on Home.”

As some have noted, it’s not unlike what Google has on some of its pages to ensure that people see the wide array of apps and other programs that they can get and download. While this is still in the testing phase and won’t be available to everyone at the start, it is a good idea to keep fans invested in the title while also showing that what others make isn’t instantly buried under the enormous amount of other content that the game offers.

Again, Roblox offers many things, including several games for which we’ve made guides recently. There is everything from racing titles to fighting games to roguelike adventures and sometimes, just worlds that you are meant to explore on your own or with friends. If you’re “locked into” one world for a long time because you like being there, you’re missing out on a lot. Or, if you decide to leave, you might not know where to go next because there’s so much out there.

With a page like this, you can get ideas on what to do next while also being aware of official events and promotions that the team does.