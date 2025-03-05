Roblox Fisch Catching Moby and The Blue Whale Guide!

You might not think that fishing would be something that a certain set of gamers would be interested in when a certain game’s universe offers you the chance to do basically anything you want within it. However, some people love to fish! Thus, Roblox Fisch is the chance for many to have a unique fishing experience while going after things that you typically can’t get in the real world. To that end, the game recently got a “Whale Migration” update that has brought two new whales for you to go angling for. Literally. A blue whale is one of the catches, and the other is the “secret fish” known as Moby! Gee, wonder what that reference is from…

How To Get Moby

Before we start our guide, there’s something you need to know. The “Whale Migration Event” isn’t one that just happens right when you get into Roblox Fisch. It happens randomly unless you have the Tempest Totem item. You can buy one from Terrapin Cave if you have the money. Otherwise, wait for the area to rain, and then keep an eye on the chat! It’ll let you know if the event has been triggered.

Moby is the harder of the two whales to catch. First, you need to ensure that whales are caught before you even go try to get Moby, as it won’t be caught if others aren’t gotten first. Second, Moby’s spawn rate is only 5%! Thus, you’ll need to have a bit of luck on your side to ensure you even have a chance of getting it.

Once you see it, and Moby will stand out, you’ll want to use rods like the Abyssal Spector Rod or King’s Rod and then attach Squid to it as bait so you can catch it.

How To Get A Blue Whale

The Blue Whale is a much easier thing to catch during the event in context, mainly because the entire pod will be comprised of them, and maybe a Moby. However, the twist is that the event itself only lasts 15 minutes, and there will be plenty of other players trying to get to the pod and catch one of the whales. If all the whales are captured? The event ends.

So, you’ll want to follow the blue arrow line that spawns on the map and race to the pod. Then, use the rods we mentioned before and attach a shrimp to it to have the best odds of getting your whale.

We wish you luck in all your angling adventures.