Want To Make Quick Money In Roblox Dead Rails?

The beauty of something like Roblox Dead Rails is that it’s another great example of fan-made games within this unique universe that goes beyond what you would expect. For example, based on the name, you’d expect it to be a simple Western title with zombies. However, it’s also a roguelike game, which means your actions could lead to you losing everything if you’re not careful. In the title, you’ll want to outfit yourself with as many weapons as possible to fight off the zombie horde. Yet, you need money to do that, which can sometimes seem scarce without grinding endlessly. If you’re looking for some “get-rich-quick schemes,” our guide can help with that.

1. The Power Of Loot

The irony of the currency system in Roblox Dead Rails is that loot is the only thing you can sell to make money. Thus, you’re going to want a lot of it. The good news is that it’s all over the place if you’re willing to look.

One of the easiest yet most difficult places to try and get a large amount of loot is by visiting the nearby cities. On the bright side, due to its size, it has plenty of loot to get. However, those areas are packed with zombies, so you’ll need to outfit yourself with weapons galore if you want to plow through them and get all the stuff you want. You can call it the “ultimate tradeoff” if you want. High-risk and high reward in all the ways that matter.

While in those cities, the thing you likely want to look out for the most is banks. Not every city will have them, but if you can make in them, you can get gold bars! As you might expect, those sell for a nice price.

You’ll also want to explore just about every area possible in other sectors of the game as you progress. You never know what you might find, including a secret item we’ll get to in a sec. Between your personal storage space and the train you’ll travel around in, you can carry a lot of loot. Use it wisely, and you’ll get money quickly.

2. The Unicorn

Like a true roguelike title, there are some truly wild and crazy things you can find in the game, and one of them is a “unicorn corpse.” Yes, really. This isn’t something you’ll find all the time, but if you keep your eyes peeled and find it, it’s worth a LOT of money.