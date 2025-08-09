Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Play the Rabbit Headphones Music Easter Egg on Reckoning

The music easter eggs in Call of Duty Zombies have been a fixture of the mode since its inception and they have been going strong during Black Ops 6 Zombies. On Reckoning, the sixth and final map, there is a whole new song for players to listen to when going through the undead hordes. To unlock this song, players will need to know how to activate the musical Easter Egg. Luckily, it’s very simple once you know where to find a few specific items. This guide will show players how to unlock the Reckoning Rabbit Headphones Music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Play the Reckoning Rabbit Headphones Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Just like most of the other musical Easter Eggs found throughout the history of Call of Duty Zombies, you will need to find 3 unique items found across the map. In Reckoning, Mr. Peeks’ Headphones make another appearance in Black Ops 6 Zombies, once again serving as the item that must be interacted with to trigger the music Easter Egg just as they did in Liberty Falls, Terminus, Citadelle Des Morts, The Tomb, and Shattered Veil. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all 3 of the headphones and how to start the Reckoning Easter Egg song.

The first headphones can be found in T1 Mutant Research Lab. Go to the eastern end of the central room, where all the computers are located. A corpse lies leaning against a wall next to the door that leads to the T1 Mutant Research Test Area. The headphones are next to the body.

The next headphones are in T2 Dark Entity Containment. Go to the control room found beneath the giant cube holding The Forsaken. There is a corpse sitting in a chair with the headphones wrapped around its neck.

The last pair of headphones is in T1 Director’s Office. Look at the bookshelf behind the desk. One of the bottom drawers is open. Look inside and you will see the headphones.

Once you’ve interacted with all of the Headphones, the song “Remember Us,” written by Kevin Sherwood and sung by Elena Siegman, will play. Like the other Easter Egg songs of the past, this song can be played during every single game of Reckoning but can only be activated once per game.

You can now activate the Reckoning Rabbit Headphones Music Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.