Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Earn Clover Craze Event Rewards

In the spirit of Saint Patrick’s Day, Archie is back and dressed in Irish attire with a new event known as Clover Craze. As you play your favorite Call of Duty modes, you can make progress by collecting clovers on the map.

Since the launch of Black Ops 6, events seem to have become the norm, with at least one almost always running. The Clover Craze questline is made up of ten rewards in total, ranging from ways to customize your weapons, to a fresh Warzone perk and a multiplayer wild card. As always, there is an extra reward for players who splash out on the Season 2 BlackCell battle pass.

How to play the Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The main difference going into this event compared to past events that require you to collect tokens is the fact that there are different types of clovers to collect. There are three different rarities of clovers that award a certain number of points. The base three-leaf clover awards one point, a four-leaf clover grants five points, while a gold clover is worth 10 points.

Clovers spawn at random when achieving kills in multiplayer and Zombies, while Warzone players can find them in loot caches.

As you collect clovers, you will make progress towards unlocking the following Saint Patrick’s Day rewards:

Archie’s Fortune Spray – 60 clovers

60 clovers Pot O’ Gold Emblem – 180 clovers

180 clovers Patty’s Pal Weapon Charm – 360 clovers

360 clovers Lucky Rainbow Calling Card – 600 clovers

600 clovers Fly Swatter Wild Card (multiplayer only) – 1,100 clovers

1,100 clovers 30 Minute Battle Pass Token – 1,100 clovers

1,100 clovers Low Profile Perk (Warzone only) – 1,800 clovers

1,800 clovers Drop Of Luck Weapon Sticker – 1,800 clovers

– 1,800 clovers Cloverleaf AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint – Unlock 6 rewards

Unlock 6 rewards Cloverleaf BlackCell AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint (BlackCell battle pass owners only) – Unlock 6 rewards

There’s more than enough time to earn all the rewards tied to this event, as Clover Craze will be live until the end of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 on April 3, 2025.