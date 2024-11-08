Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All New Game Modes | Season 1

As we get closer to the first season of Black Ops 6, Treyarch has unveiled the Season 1 roadmap. Within the roadmap are details of new game modes that’ll hit Black Ops 6 and ramp up the action, while keeping multiplayer feeling fresh.

Two game modes will get their own dedicated playlists in Season 1. Also, limited-time experiences will be sprinkled into the mix as the holiday season approaches.

More challenges hit the battlefield

Season 1 will see the debut of a brand new mode known as Ransack. Here, your task is to loot gold bars from crates that’ll be around the game’s 6v6 maps. To secure the gold bars you collect, you must take them back to your team’s stash. It’s possible for the enemy team to raid your stash, so your squad will have to coordinate the perfect balance between looting or defending your reserves. The first team to reach the score limit or the side that has the most gold when the time runs out wins the match.

Another game mode will drop in Black Ops 6 with the mid-season update and it’s Prop Hunt. To veteran players, Prop Hunt needs no introduction as the ultimate game of hide and seek returns. Props get a short period of time to hide, are able to drop decoys, stun hunters, and uncontrollably whistle in 30 second intervals. As for hunters, they must find and shoot all hidden props before the time runs out.

As we get closer to the festive season, themed limited-time modes are expected to roll out, but more details about what that will involve will be revealed in the coming weeks.