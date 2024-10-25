Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Turn Off Leaning | Corner Slicing Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has arrived with a whole host of brand new mechanics. The star of the show is omnimovement, but there are smaller features you can customize to fine tune your very own action hero. Included, is Corner Slicing which makes its debut in Black Ops 6 and from your perspective, it looks like you’re leaning with your weapon.

As you approach a corner, your weapon will begin to tilt while aiming down sight in the direction of the opening or sightline where you should be aiming. The purpose of Corner Slicing is to provide you with a cleaner visual angle on tight corner shots, as the gun moves to the side you’ll likely not be shooting towards. This can have its benefits, but it may not be something every player will enjoy.

How to disable Corner Slicing in Black Ops 6

Visually, it may look like you’re leaning around the surface or building, but your character doesn’t actually lean their body out any further than they normally would in that position. That way, you can gain more visuals while ensuring you’re not exposing your Operator to any extra danger.

Corner Slicing will kick in automatically when you approach any corner. If you don’t like how Corner Slicing looks or feels, you can disable it. Open up the in-game settings and navigate to the Movement menu. From there, locate the Corner Slice option and toggle to turn it off.

Without Corner Slicing, you’ll move around corners the same way as you would anywhere else on the map. Of course, you can always re-enable Corner Slicing at any point by going to your settings and toggling it back on.