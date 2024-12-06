Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All GobbleGum Mania Event Rewards

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has launched a GobbleGum Mania event and as the name suggests, it’s one specifically for Zombies fans. There are a range of rewards up for grabs for those who participate in GobbleGum Mania, including cosmetics and rare GobbleGums to add to your collection.

Before you begin a Zombies match, you have the opportunity to edit your GobbleGum pack. This dictates what GobbleGums you will receive during a game. When you hit a GobbleGum machine, a single GobbleGum from your selection will be awarded to you. Then, you can reap the rewards of your GobbleGum whenever you choose to activate it.

More Call of Duty guides

Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Maelstrom Shotgun | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99 | Black Ops 6 Zombies: What is Citadelle Des Morts Release Date? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: New Battle Pass Page System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Saug | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Krig C | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock All Reticles | Multiplayer and Zombies | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings |

Black Ops 6 GobbleGum Mania rewards

There are two segments to the GobbleGum Mania event, a personal questline and community goals. The personal section of the event consists of five rewards and here is what they are and how to unlock them:

Power Keg GobbleGum – Consume 5 GobbleGums

Consume 5 GobbleGums Top Prize Emblem – Consume 10 GobbleGums

Consume 10 GobbleGums Gumball Grave Calling Card – Consume 15 GobbleGums

Consume 15 GobbleGums Time Out GobbleGum – Consume 30 GobbleGums

Consume 30 GobbleGums Perk-A-Cola-Pack Bundle – Consume 50 GobbleGums

As you earn individual rewards and continue to consume GobbleGums while you play your favorite Zombies maps, you’ll also contribute towards community goals. This throws the sweet tooth of all Zombies players together to unlock another set of rewards.

Here are all the community rewards and how many total GobbleGums players must consume to unlock each one:

Gum-Valanche Loading Screen – Consume 10 Million GobbleGums as a community

Consume 10 Million GobbleGums as a community Power Keg GobbleGum Unlock – Consume 25 Million GobbleGums as a community

Consume 25 Million GobbleGums as a community Stitched Up Spray – Consume 50 Million GobbleGums as a community

Consume 50 Million GobbleGums as a community Time Out GobbleGum Unlock – Consume 75 Million GobbleGums as a community

Consume 75 Million GobbleGums as a community Newtonian Weapon Charm – Consume 150 Million GobbleGums as a community

The GobbleGum Mania event will come to an end on December 19, 2024, so there’s plenty of time to get together and indulge in some jaw-breaking treats.