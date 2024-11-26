Black Ops 6: All Warzone Dark Ops Challenges

With the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1, the new iteration of Warzone is now out. With a new Resurgence map and rework mechanics, the popular Battle Royale title also comes with new Dark Ops Challenges. These challenges have been present in many of Treyarch’s Call of Duty and stand out from all the other challenges because you aren’t told how to unlock them. Now, Warzone gets their out collection of Darks Ops and I will let you know what each challenge is so you can drop in and acquire the exclusive rewards. This guide will tell players all of the Dark Ops Challenges in Warzone.

All Dark Ops Challenges In Warzone

There are a total of 17 Dark Ops Challenges in Warzone and an extra completion reward that is unlocked when a majority of the challenges are unlocked. All of these challenges provide a unique Calling Card as a reward with some of them being animated. I will highlight the name of the challenge if they award an Animated Calling Card. Here are all the Dark Ops Challenges in Warzone:

Resourceful: Get 3 Kills without reloading in a single match

In the Hotseat: Kill an enemy while riding in a vehicle

Instinctual Sniper: Kill an enemy while hip firing with a Sniper Rifle

Prison Trickster: Perform a Finishing Move in the Gulag

Demolitions Improv: Kill an enemy with C4 or Blast Trap attached to a vehicle

Economic Gunslinging: Get 5 Headshots with Pistols in a single match

Death from Above: Kill an enemy while driving a Helicopter

Scrappy Warrior: In Battle Royale or Resurgence, win the match without accessing your Loadout

Show Off: In Battle Royale or Resurgence, get a kill in the final circle with a Semtex or Drill Charge stick

Surgical Victor: In Battle Royale or Resurgence, kill an enemy belonging to the last remaining squad with a Throwing Knife or Combat Axe

Contract Completionist: Complete 5 Contracts in a single Resurgence match

Efficient Combatant: Get 10 kills without firing a gun in a single match

Strategic Tactician: Win a Battle Royale game with over 25 eliminations

Graceful Contender: Get 5 kills without taking damage in a single match

Lowrider: Get 4 kills while riding in a vehicle in a single match

Abyssal Horrors: Earne Abyss Camo on 33 Weapons in Warzone

Warzone Dark Ops Mastery: Complete 15 Dark Ops Multiplayer Challenges

You now know all of the Dark Ops Challenges that are unlockable in Warzone. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.