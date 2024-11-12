Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Cook a Fish on Terminus | Culinary Delight Trophy Guide

As the old saying goes, “There are plenty of fish in the sea” and that phrase is literal on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. With water surrounding and under the prison island, it only makes sense that players can find fish. One thing players might not know about these fish is that they can be cooked and eaten. This not only provides a small upgrade to your weapons but also unlocks the “Culinary Delight” Trophy and Achievement. Whether a completionist or someone who just wants another advantage over the undead, many players will want to know how they can cook a fish on this map. This guide will show players how to cook a fish and unlock the Culinary Delight Trophy and Achievement on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Cook a Fish on Terminus

To cook a fish, you will first need to get a fish. In certain parts of the water that make up much of Terminus, there are spots where small groups of fish can spawn. You will be able to spot these fish when the water starts splashing. Make sure you don’t go into the water and get too close to these fish because they will swim away. From land, throw a Tacitcal like a Flash or Concussion Greande, a Lethal Grenade, or use any weapon that does explosive damage at this area with the splashing water to kill the fish. They will drop some rewards which can range from Essence to Wonder Weapons and free upgrades. What you will need to do is go into the water and interact with the fish to collect it.

Now that you have a fish, go to the Mess Hall found on the west side of the upper part of the prison. In the southeast corner of the Mess Hall is a stove with a pan on it. On the shelf directly to the right is a container of oil that you will need. Once you have the oil and fish, interact with the pan to fill it with oil and then interact with the pan again to place the fish in it.

Now technically, this is all you need to do since if you wait 1 round for the fish to cook, you can eat it. But this Easter Egg is actually a way to buff your Ammo Mods. This can be done by adding another ingredient to the fish corresponding to the Ammo Mod on your weapon. There are 5 ingredients found around the map that you can pick up by interacting with them.

The first ingredient is also found in the Mess Hall. Go to the northwest corner of the area to the left of the stove and door that leads out to the Rec Yard. Sitting on a shelf in the middle of some boxes is a small container of chili. This item can be used to upgrade Napalm Burst.

To find another ingredient, go out the northern door of the Mess Hall and up the curving path to reach the bottom of a small set of stairs. in the grass to the right of the stairs is a mushroom that can be used to upgrade Shadow Rift.

Go to the top floor of the Living Quarters area, the building across the Rec Yard from the Mess Hall that has the Juggernog Perk Machine. Next to the door in the room with the pool table is a refrigerator. On top of this fridge is a block of ice that will upgrade Cryo Freeze.

In Engineering, the room to the east of the Living Quarters, there is a set of batteries sitting on the workstation in the middle of the room which will provide an upgrade to Dead Wire.

Finally, go down into the Bio Lab and look in the workstation to the left of the door that leads into the area from the Sea Caves in the southwest corner. There is a brain in this area that you can put in with the fish to improve the Brain Rot Ammo Mod.

Find the ingredient that goes with the Ammo Mod on your weapon and bring it back to the fish in the pan. Hold the interact button on the pan to add the ingredients. Now, you need to wait for the fish to cook. You can do this by finishing the round you are on. You will know that the fish is done when you hear an audio cue. Then, return to the fish and hold the interact button to eat it. The first time you do this, the “Culinary Delight” Trophy and Achievement will unlock.

Your Operator’s arms will glow with the color of your Ammo Mod to let you know you have the upgraded version. This will increase the rate at which your Ammo Mod will be triggered. This lasts about a minute but this can be repeated as many times as you want as long as you have a fish. The ingredients will respawn so all you need to do is go back and the item corresponding to your Ammo Mod again and then cook a fish to repeat this process!

You can now cook a fish and unlock the “Culinary Delight” Trophy and Achievement on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.