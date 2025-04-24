Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Complete the Mini Vermin Easter Egg on Shattered Veil | Fog Rolling In Easter Egg Guide

A long-running joke in the Call of Duty Zombies community is a quote about “fog rolling in” which is a callback to Jason Blundell talking about the map Origins back in Black Ops 2. Now, over a decade later, there is an Easter Egg that references this meme on the Shattered Veil map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. By finding and cooking a Mini-Vermin, you can fill the map with fog and find some decent rewards. This is a convoluted Easter Egg, so allow me to break it down! This guide will show players how to complete the Fog Rolling In Mini Vermin Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Mini Vermin Easter Egg on Shattered Veil

You can find the Mini-Vermin in the Supply Depot area in the southwest corner of the underground portion of Shattered Veil. Look through the grate near the ground to the left of the Ray Gun Mark II-W Work Bench to find the small head of a Vermin. Interact with it to pick it up.

Head back to the Mainframe Chamber and go to the northeast part of the circular room to find a pan on a cart with several bottles around it. Interact with the pan to place the Mini-Vermin on it.

You will need to shoot 3 bottles on the north side of the cart in a specific order. Shoot the small bottle on the right first. Then, shoot the vials on the left side next. Finally, shoot the big bottle in the middle. This will cause the Mini-Vermin to let off a green gas. Interact with it to pick it up again.

You will now need to cook the Mini-Vermin in a microwave. This can be done at any of the 3 microwaves found around the map. One of the microwaves is in the Overlook above the Grand Foyer. Look to the left of the door that leads to the West Hallways.

Go through the door into West Hallways and immediately turn right to find another microwave.

The last microwave is also in the West Hallways, across the hall from the entrance to the Director’s Quarters.

Interact with any of these microwaves to put the Mini-Vermin inside. It will start to cook and you will need to wait for the microwave to start emitting a red gas. When it does, interact with it to take out the Mini-Vermin.

Go back down to the Mainframe Chamber and go to the southwest staircase that leads up to the Security Overlook Pack-a-Punch room. On this staircase is a puddle of blood. Interact with it to put the Mini-Vermin in the puddle. Now, shoot the nearby fan with the Wunderwaffe DG-2. This will activate the fan and will suck up Mini-Vermin into the vents of the mansion. If you go outside, you will see that all the chimneys of the manor will now have red smoke coming out of them.

Use a Chopper Gunner Killstreak and shoot all the chimneys. You will know you have hit a chimney when the smoke disappears and fireworks go off.

Once all the chimneys are hit, a heavy fog will roll in across the map and Aetherium Crystals will spawn around the map. Break these crystals to find some loot inside. After a few minutes, the fog will recede and the map will return to normal. This can only be done once per game.

You know now how to complete the Mini-Vermin Fog Rolling Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.