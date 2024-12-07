There are several new Wonder Weapons found in the Black Ops 6 Zombies map, Citadelle Des Morts. Most of these weapons are unique elemental blades, these special variants can only be acquired by first getting the base version known as the Bastard Sword. This ancient weapon will take up your dedicated Melee Slot and is a devasting tool for cutting through the undead. Players who not only want to wield this sword but also get the many different upgrades will first need to know how to get this weapon. This guide will show players how to get the Bastard Sword Wonder Weapon on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Bastard Sword Wonder Weapon on Citadelle Des Morts

To get this basic version of the map’s Wonder Weapon, you will first need to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine. This can be done by making your way into the depths of the castle, defeating the Doppleghast special enemy, and placing the Blood Aetherium Crystal that the boss drops into a portal. This can be done by following the objective markers that appear on screen from the start of each game on Citadelle Des Morts, guiding you through the early parts of the map. If any step is stumping you, check out Gameranx’s guide on how to unlock the Citadelle Des Morts Pack-a-Punch.

Once the Pack-a-Punch machine is open, progress through the game until you reach Round 10. At this point, you will start to see certain Zombies spawn wearing a Templar helmet. When one of these Zombies is killed, they drop an item called a Stamp. You will need this item to get the Bastard Swords.

When you have a Stamp, go to the Dining Hall in the castle. This is the room at the northeast corner of the first floor and is where you will find the Vulture Aid Perk Machine. There are 4 Suits of Armor in this room that you can now use the Stamp on. Interacting with one of these Knights will see them move and give you the Bastard Sword they are holding. You can only use one Stamp per Knight but more Templar Zombies will appear in the next few rounds so you will eventually be able to get all the swords. Each sword has a powerful melee attack and can even block incoming damage by hitting the aim button.

Each sword also has its own unique upgrade that can be unlocked by completing a small quest. Unlike the Bow of the Ancients on Der Eisendrache, you can’t just take any sword and do any upgrade quest. You will need to take the sword from the Knight that corresponds with the upgrade you want. To figure out which Knight is which, you can look at the unique designs of the armor. Standing in the middle of the armor, the Void Sword is to the northeast, the Light Sword is to the northwest, the Lightning Sword is to the southeast, and the Fire Sword is to the southeast. Gameranx will have full guides on how to get each and every one of these upgrades posted soon!

You can now get the Bastard Sword Wonder Weapon on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.