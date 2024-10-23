Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play Early With the New Zealand Method | Xbox, PlayStation, PC

The highly anticipated release of Black Ops 6 is just around the corner and New Zealand fans will be the first to get their hands on the game. If you want to jump in as early as possible, you can take a flight to New Zealand (literally or metaphorically.) Essentially, the Black Ops 6 method involves changing your location to New Zealand from wherever you are in the world.

Black Ops 6 is scheduled to launch on consoles on October 25 at 12am in New Zealand, which is 7am ET on October 24. PC players get to dive in on October 25 at 6pm in New Zealand, translating to 1am ET.

How to perform the New Zealand method to play Black Ops 6 early

Xbox

Those who own an Xbox can follow these steps:

Go to the official Activision website to log into your account

Select the Profile option towards the top-right side of the Profile page

Click on the Basic Info option

Scroll down until you see the Address tab under your personal information

Hit on Edit next to your current address and change your location to New Zealand via the drop down menu.

Make sure you click Save to confirm the change

Turn on your Xbox console and go to the Settings

Navigate to System to open the menu

Select Language and Location

Under Location, change it to New Zealand

Press Restart Now to save your changes

PlayStation

On PlayStation, there are no region settings on your console, so all you have to do is change the time zone associated with your Activision account

PC

If you’re playing via Battle.net or Steam, it won’t be possible to do the New Zealand trick. With that said, you may get early access if you’re planning to play through the Microsoft Store.

Go to your PC System Settings

In Time and Language, click Language and Region

Use the drop down menu to change your location to New Zealand

Restart your PC

If successful, you’ll be able to start levelling up, earning camos, and working through the various prestiges as soon as possible.