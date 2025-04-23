Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get a Friendly Vermin, Parasite, and Doppleghast on Shattered Veil | Mr. Peeks Easter Egg

Mr. Peeks is the blue rabbit that has appeared throughout the Dark Aether storyline and has represented several Easter Eggs in Black Ops 6 Zombies. On Shattered Veil, he seems to have run afoul of someone or something as he has been torn to pieces. Putting him back together will reward players with a friendly Vermin who can take down Zombies and then evolve into a Parasite and eventually even a Doppleghast. Having these powerful enemies on your side can help when battling the undead so allow me to show you how to rebuild this fluffy friend. This guide will show players how to complete the Mr. Peeks Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Mr. Peeks Easter Egg on Shattered Veil

To complete this Easter Egg, you are tasked with finding all of the pieces of the torn-up Mr. Peeks doll. There are a total of 6 pieces that spawn in the same places every game of Shattered Veil and can be picked up in any order.

The first Mr. Peeks part is found at the northeast end of the bridge in the Garden Pond spawn area. Look between the edge of the bridge and a tree to find this piece in a bush.

The next piece is in Shem’s Henge. Go through the gate that connects the Lower Terrace and Shem’s Henge and look to the left to find this piece in a bush on a small ledge.

Another piece is in the Library behind the empty frame to the left of the Sam Colten painting.

Another piece is on the rack in the Bottlery.

The final piece is in a bucket at the Rear Patio to the left of the Ammo Crate.

Once you have collected all 6 pieces of Mr. Peeks, go to the Motor Court out in front of the mansion. Near the stairs that connect the Motor Court and Upper Terrace is an area with a dog house. All the pieces of Mr. Peeks should be on the sandbags that block access to the dog house. Hold the interact button on the doll pieces to rebuild Mr. Peeks. Once he is whole again, he will fly into the dog house and out of it will come a friendly Vermin named Donut.

Donut will on-shot Zombies for you and will eventually evolve into a Parasite after it gets enough kills. When the Parasite gets enough kills, it will then evolve into a Doppleghast. After the Doppleghast gets enough kills, it will explode. This friendly Special Zombie will help you for a few minutes, so enjoy the help of your undead comrade. You can only do this Easter Egg once per game.

You know now how to complete the Mr. Peeks Friendly Zombie Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.