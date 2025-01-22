Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Overdrive Mode Explained

With Season 02 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone just around the corner, a roadmap for the huge content drop has been shared ahead of time. New content will freshen up multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, so no matter how you spend your time in Call of Duty, there’s something for everyone. As always, unique game modes are preparing to bring a new dynamic to Black Ops 6 and one of them goes by the name of Overdrive.

Treyarch is going big when it comes to maps and modes in Black Ops 6 Season 02. In total, there will be five multiplayer maps, three of those being brand new maps that will debut with the launch of Season 02. Two multiplayer modes and a further two limited-time modes will also make their way into the game.

Will you hit Overdrive?

Overdrive is a Team Deathmatch variant that will see two teams race to be the first to reach the maximum number of stars. Score stars for your team by doing the following in a match:

Earn 1 star for Basic Eliminations such as finishing off an enemy with body shots.

Earn 2 stars for Core Medal Eliminations including headshots and melee attacks.

Earn 3 stars for completing Distinguished Medal Eliminations. It’s unknown what exactly this will entail, but Activision describe them as “the most impressive takedowns.”

As you continue to get stars, you will unlock special Operator abilities that will assist you in battle and keep that streak going to reach what is called Overdrive. This will see you have three buffs and achieve double stars for eliminations.

If you get eliminated, or the elimination timer runs out before you wipe out another enemy, you’ll start the process over again. Operators “attempting Overdrive” can expect to gain access to:

Awakened Senses (1 Star) – Enemies are visible through walls and replenish your health after eliminating a target.

(1 Star) – Enemies are visible through walls and replenish your health after eliminating a target. Physical Enhancements (3 Stars) – Increased movement and reloading speed.

Increased movement and reloading speed. Augmented Handling (6 Stars) – Improved hip-fire accuracy and improved sprint to fire and aim down sight speeds.

Overdrive isn’t the only mode that will make its way into the Black Ops 6 rotation with the Season 02 update. Fan-favorite Gun Game will return, along with Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance Off Valentine’s Day limited-time modes.