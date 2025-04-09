The Ray Gun Mark II was first introduced in the Black Ops 2 Zombies map Buried and has since gone down as one of the most beloved Wonder Weapons in the series. With the release of Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies, the weapon finally makes its long-awaited return to the mode and comes with several upgrade variants. Players will want to know how to get this powerful weapon, so allow me to help! This guide will show players how to get the Ray Gun Mark II on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Ray Gun Mark II on Shattered Veil

The Ray Gun Mark II can be obtained by pure chance by relying on the Mystery Box, but there is a way to get a guaranteed Wonder Weapon. You will first need to make your way under the map to find the Pack-a-Punch Machine in the Mainframe Chamber. Starting on Round 10, there is a chance that a unique Zombie named the Lab Technician will spawn in the Mainframe Chamber. This Zombie will have purple eyes and will drop the Floppy Disk item when killed.

Now that you have the Disk, head back up into the mansion and go to the Easter Foyer. Go into the room south of the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. You will find a computer with a white screen next to a printer. When you interact with the computer, the screen will turn red and the printer will start up. A wave of vermin will spawn while you wait for the page to finish printing. Once the page is fully printed, you can interact with the page and a message from Blanchard will pop up. It will reference a protocol that will change each game of Shattered Veil. The code will be CRAB, YETI, or WORM.

Go to the Nursery on the west side of the mansion and you will find a chalkboard to the right of the PhD Flopper Perk Machine. This chalkboard has letters separated into 6 different groupings. You need to find the letters from the name of the protocol shown on the page and then count how many letters are in its grouping. For example, the code I got in the images below was WORM. The “W” was found in the top right group, which had 5 letters. This means the first number for the code is 5. Going through the rest of the word, we find the code for this game is 5861.

You will use this code to open a cell found underground. Go through the Mainframe Chamber and into the service tunnel to find a cell with an HVT Doppleghast imprisoned inside. To the right of the door is a number pad that you need to enter the translated code into. This will open the cell and release the Doppleghast.

Defeat the Doppleghast and it will drop the Severed Arm item. You will need to unlock a case containing the Ray Gun Mark II.

With the arm acquired, go to the Supply Depot near the underground teleporter. There is a door here that leads into the Armory. There is a glass case in the Armory that has the Mark II locked inside. Use the Severed Arm on the scanner to open the case and gain access to the Mark II. Only one player in a game can get this free Ray Gun Mark II. From here, you can now unlock the other variants of the Mark II.

You now know how to get a free Ray Gun Mark II every game of Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.