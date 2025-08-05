Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All Season 05 Ranked Play Rewards

Could this be the last season of Black Ops 6 Ranked?

Moving on to a new season of Black Ops 6 and Warzone means a Ranked Play reset. As always, there are cosmetic rewards tied to the competitive playlist, corresponding with the amount of wins and eliminations you’re able to achieve, along with the highest rank you reach in Season 05.

A separate set of Ranked Play rewards are on offer in multiplayer and battle royale modes. However, you can equip the rewards and show them off across both experiences once you’ve met the requirements to unlock them.

Prove you’re a winner

The rewards tied exclusively to Black Ops 6 Ranked Play are:

Get 10 Wins: “Pro Reissue Jackal PDW” Weapon Blueprint

Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 5 – 100 Wins” Large Decal

Silver: “Ranked Season 5 – Silver” Calling Card

Gold: “Ranked Season 5 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm

Platinum: “Ranked Season 5 – Platinum” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Diamond: “Ranked Season 5 – Diamond” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Crimson: “Ranked Season 5 – Crimson” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 5 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Top 250: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Season 05 Champion: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

Here are all the rewards available to earn as you play Warzone Ranked battle royale and Resurgence:

First Season Win: Weapon Charm

Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker

Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo

Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination SWAT 5.56 Weapon Blueprint

Silver: “Ranked Season 5 – Silver” Emblem

Gold: “Ranked Season 5 – Gold” Emblem and Calling Card

Platinum: “Ranked Season 5 – Platinum” Emblem and Calling Card

Diamond: “Ranked Season 5 – Diamond” Emblem and Calling Card

Crimson: “Ranked Season 5 – Crimson” Emblem and Calling Card

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 5 – Iridescent” Emblem and Calling Card

Top 250: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250” Emblem and Calling Card

Season 05 Champion: “Ranked Season 5 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 05 begins on August 7, 2025. Who knows, this could be the last dance for Black Ops 6 Ranked Play due to Black Ops 7 being just around the corner.