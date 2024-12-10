Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get ALL Elemental Sword Wonder Weapons on Citadelle Des Morts

Citadelle Des Morts introduces multiple Elemental Sword Wonder Weapons to Black Ops 6 Zombies. Each of these magical blades comes with its own unique special abilities and will help players cut their way through the undead hordes. To unlock these weapons, players will first need to complete a unique quest tied to each one. We here at Gameranx will break down how to get your hands on each sword and add their power to your arsenal. This guide will show players how to Get ALL Elemental Sword Wonder Weapons on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get ALL Sword Wonder Weapons on Citadelle Des Morts

There are a total of 4 Elemental Swords on Citadelle Des Morts, each one coming with the ability to parry attacks, a powerful melee swing, and a Special Attack that can be used after the weapon is charged by getting Zombie kills with it. To unlock these weapons, you first need to get the Bastard Sword, a non-elemental version of the sword that is much easier to unlock compared to the elemental variants.

Bastard Sword

The first step that you need to complete is to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine and then progress to Round 10. At this round and any beyond it, unique Templar Zombies that wear a knight helmet will spawn among the horde. Killing one of these Zombies will see it drop an item called a Stamp.

Go to the Dining Hall in the castle at the northeast corner of the first floor where you find the Vulture Aid Perk Machine. There are 4 Suits of Armor in this room that you can now use the Stamp on. Interacting with one of these Knights will see them move and give you the Bastard Sword they are holding. You can only use one Stamp per Knight but more Templar Zombies will appear in the next few rounds so you will eventually be able to get all the swords. When any of the Knights give you their sword you can start to get the Elemental Swords on Citadelle Des Morts.

Each Knight is tied to a specific Elemental Sword so you will need to take the sword from the Knight that represents the Wonder Weapon that you want to acquire. If you are standing in the middle of the 4 suits of armor, the Void Sword is to the northeast, the Light Sword is to the northwest, the Lightning Sword is to the southeast, and the Fire Sword is to the southeast.

Balmung: The Raven’s Dark Sword

Take the Bastard Sword from the Raven Knight and go into the Alchemical Lab hidden behind an illusionary wall found behind the suit of armor that is revealed after opening Pack-a-Punch. You will need to find 1 of the 5 possible Antiquities that spawns and changes every game of Citadelle Des Morts. While the item might change, the location for each item is the same, so you can visit each location to see if the item is there to find the one in your game.

Raven Skulls: On the shelf to the left of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room.

On the shelf to the left of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room. Jaw: On the same bookshelf, just one row up and to the right from the skulls

On the same bookshelf, just one row up and to the right from the skulls Fish: Sitting on the counter to the right of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room.

Sitting on the counter to the right of the door that connects the Alchemical Lab and Sitting Room. Scorpion: On the table at the north end of the Alchemical Lab.

On the table at the north end of the Alchemical Lab. Horn: On the shelf along the west wall of the Alchemical Lab.

Once you have the Antiquity, go to the Tavern Cellar in the basement of the building to the northeast of the Town Square spawn room. Here is a circle on the wall that will light up with symbols when you put your Antiquity in it. Interact with it again to put your Bastard Sword in the slot at the bottom of the circle.

You will need to figure out what two symbols correspond with your Antiquity. The circle closest to the item represents the 4 symbols of elements: water, earth, fire, and air. The bigger circle consists of 12 different astrological symbols. Each astrological symbol can be tied to an Antique so you will need to find out which one your item is related to. After that, figure out which elemental sign that astrological symbol falls is tied to. Line these two symbols up with the green arrow at the bottom of the circle and then submit it to complete this step. There are 5 possible answers, one for each antique. Refer to the photo below to figure out what each symbol represents. Here are all the possible answers to the symbol puzzle.

Ravens: Air-Gemini

Air-Gemini Jaw: Fire-Leo

Fire-Leo Fish: Water-Pisces

Water-Pisces Scorpion: Water-Scorpio

Water-Scorpio Horn: Fire-Aries

Once you have correctly entered the combination, a rift will open on the floor of the Cellar. Slow-moving orbs will begin to come from the antique circle and they will start to head towards you. Lead 3 orbs to the rift to get them to enter the rift. After 3 orbs enter the rift, it will move to the first floor of the Tavern and after having 3 more orbs enter this rift it will move one more time to the second floor of the Tavern. Once 3 more orbs enter the rift, the portal will close and the spark will return to the circle. Don’t let these orbs get too close to you since they will explode if they touch you.

Once the spark touches the circle, interact with it and a rift will open beneath it. Your Bastard Sword will sink into the Dark Aether and when it emerges, will will now be Balmung. Along with having the Shadow Rift Ammo Mod, this Sword’s Special Attack sees it cut through reality and create a portal that functions like the Kazimir grenades, sucking Zombies toward and killing them when they touch the rift.

Solais: The Lion’s Light Sword

When you are holding the Lion Knight’s Bastard Sword, 4 glowing Parasite enemies will appear. Kill a glowing Parasite and their light will be transferred to your sword. Go to the Village Ascent area, the eastern path that connects the spawn room and the castle. There is a door with a lion’s head on it along the sloped path to the southwest of the Speed Cola Perk Machine. Melee the door with your glowing sword and a symbol will appear. Do this 4 times to unlock the door. If you accidentally kill a Parasite without using the weapon or the sword loses its glow, another set of 4 glowing Parasites will spawn at the start of the next round. Once the door has 4 symbols on it, interact with it to enter the room.

Put the sword into a pedestal at the end of the room and shoot the symbols that start to fly around the air in the order shown on the pedestal. You will have 1 minute to complete this before being kicked out of the room and having to wait until the next round to try again.

Once all the symbols are shot, all the light will return to the sword and you can now pull Solais from the pedestal. This Sword has the Light Mend Ammo Mod built in and has a Special Attack where light surrounds you and kills Zombies that touch you. This Special Attack also has an additional passive skill where you will fully replenish your armor upon activation.

For the Lightning Sword, you will need to find Lightning Rods hidden around the map. There are a total of 3 Rods that can be found in any order, two of which can be picked up before you even get the Stag’s Bastard Sword. Here is where to find each Lightning Rod.

Leaning against a crate next to the Deadshot Daquiri Perk Machine in the Nature Path area

Go to the same sloped path you found the lion door and shoot the electrical box on the wall opposite the door with a weapon that has the Dead Wire Ammo Mod. The Lightning Rod will drop down from the antenna to the ground where you can now pick it up.

While holding the Stag’s Bastard Sword, go down to the Dungeon which is the area where you can find the Quick Revive Perk Machine. While here, an Armored Zombie with the Lightning Rod sticking out of his chest will spawn. Kill the Zombie to pick the rod up off the ground.

With all Lightning Rods acquired, go to the Hillside Rampart right outside the room with the Electric Cherry Perk Machine. There is a machine that you can place the 3 Rods in by interacting with it. When all the Rods are inserted, a storm will surround the area.

Stand in the storm and kill Zombies until your sword is struck by lightning and is charged with electricity. When this happens, melee the Lightning Rods. Do this a total of 3 times and get all the Rods electrified.

When all the rods are charged, press the interact button on the machine to put the sword into the pedestal, and after a brief animation, the Bastard Sword will become Durendal. The Sword will now have the Dead Wire Ammo Mod and will be able to shoot a beam of lightning when fully charged as its Special Attack.

Caliburn: The Dragon’s Fire Sword

To get this final Elemental Sword on Citadelle Des Morts, take Dragon Knight’s Bastard Sword to the Entrance Hall and interact with the pedestal in front of the dragon statue at the top of the stairs. The statue will fill with fire as you put the sword into the altar.

You will need to find 3 fire braziers around the map and take the fire in them back to the dragon. If you look at the wall above the dragon, you will see a map of Citadelle Des Morts with 3 small glowing dots. These are the locations where you can find the braziers. You can do this in any order.

Here is where you can find the 3 braziers:

Next to the Oil Trap on the Village Rampart.

Next to the gate in the Nature Path area right out of Town Square.

Next to the Rampage Inducer in Town Square.

Interact with a brazier to pick up the fire. This will give you a massive speed boost but will also chip away at your health. You can regain health by sliding into any Zombies that get in your way. Run the fire all the way back to the Dragon Statue and interact with it to place the flame in the sword. Do this for all 3 fire braziers.

Once the final flame is added to the sword, the statue with breath fire on the sword, turning it into Caliburn. This weapon gets the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod and shoots 3 fireballs that cause a massive explosion as its Special Attack.

With that, you can upgrade your Bastard Sword into all 4 of the Elemental Swords on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.