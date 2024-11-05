The Traps that you can activate on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies are creative but pretty limited. There are two Aether Field Generators that can be activated by using Points and these are the only traps that can be purchased on the map. There is, however, a secret Fire Trap that can be found in the Dark Aether church. What makes this Trap unique is that it requires you to perform a specific action to get the Trap to activate, meaning that you can use this it completely free of charge if you know how to turn it on. This guide will show players how to use the secret Church Fire Trap on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Use the Secret Church Fire Trap on Liberty Falls

Go to the Dark Aether church at the west end of Liberty Falls. This is the same area where the Pack-a-Punch machine is found, so follow the objective markers that appear on your screen to find this area. Once inside, you will find several candle vigil stands around the area, two unlit. One is directly to the left of the Pack-a-Punch Machine and the other is to the right of the machine next to the back entrance to the church near the Cemetery.

To light these candles, you will need to equip any weapon with the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod. You can do this by spending Salavage at any of the Arsenal machines found around the map. There is one right outside the church and one on the roof of the bank known as “The Alamo.” Once you have Napalm Burst, shoot the candles with the weapon until they burst into flames. Once both sets of candles are lit, the floor of the church will start to burst into flames. This functions as a trap that will heavily damage Zombies that walk through it, but be careful as you are also susceptible to damage from the fire. After a short time, the fire will die down. After a few rounds, you can shoot the candles again to activate the trap once again.

You can now activate the secret Church Fire Trap on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.