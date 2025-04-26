Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – How to Break Enemies

The enemies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can be very dangerous. Players will need to master every aspect of the combat system to survive these encounters. While knowing how to Parry and Dodge is important, getting an enemy to Break can be a deciding factor in whether or not the Expedition leaves a battle with a victory. The Break system is very important to the battles in this new turn-based RPG, so allow me to explain how it works and how you can stun even the most powerful monsters. This guide will show players how to Break enemies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Break System Explained in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

A Break is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s version of a stun mechanic. Beneath the health bar of every enemy in the game is a golden meter known as the Break Bar. This meter will build up as the enemy takes damage. When this meter fills up, there will be a small golden star to the right of the bar. When this star is present, you can now Break the enemy.

You can’t just use any attack to break an enemy. You will need to use specific skills that cause a Break. These skills will have a gold star next to the AP Cost and will also say “Can Break” in their description. A little tip here is that you can Break an enemy before the bar is filled. Use an ability that can Break right when the meter is almost filled. If the attack fills the bar will also cause a break.

A Break will cause the enemy to be stunned and they will lose their next turn. Any attacks done while the enemy is broken will also do more damage. This makes these great opportunities to unload all your most powerful attacks to take down the stunned foe.

You now know how to Break enemies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.