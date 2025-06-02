After reaching the final act of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a lot of the game’s unreachable areas become available for players to explore. One of these areas is the Endless Night Sanctuary and there are a lot of secrets to discover within this zone. One of them is a Paint Cage found buried deep within the woods. Players will want to know how to find and open this Paint Cage to get the reward found inside. This guide will show players where to find the Endless Night Sanctuary Paint Cage location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Endless Night Sanctuary Paint Cage Location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Endless Night Sanctuary is an area that you can only reach after unlocking Esquie’s Fly ability at the start of Act III. Once Esquie learns Fly, go to the red forest southeast of the Sirene island. In this area, you can find the entrance to the optional sanctuary.

Progress through the Endless Night Sanctuary area until you find the Ultimate Sakapatate boss and then go to the right of where you fight this enemy. Crouch through an opening and you will find the Night Totem Expedition Flag. To the right of the flag is a wall you can climb. The Paint Cage can be found on the cliff at the top of the wall.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. Turn to the left of the Paint Cage to see one of the orbs on a nearby tree. Keep turning left to see another orb on the large tree trunk on the other side of the clearing. For the final orb, face the Paint Cage and turn around. There will be a small path to your left. The final orb can be found at the end of the path, buried behind some boxes. Once you’ve shot all 3 orbs, the cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Gradiouse Chroma Catalyst.

You can now find and unlock the Paint Cages found in the Endless Night Sanctuary area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.