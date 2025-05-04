Even if players head into optional areas away from the main story of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it is possible to run into the hard-hitting Mime enemies. These secret encounters are hidden throughout the game and reward players with new cosmetics when they are defeated. When players reach the Yellow Harvest area, it might seem that this side zone doesn’t contain a Mime but those who explore enough will be able to find one tucked away in a cave. Players will need to know where to find this Mime and how to get its rewards. This guide will show players where to find the Yellow Harvest Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Yellow Harvest Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Make your way through Yellow Harvest until you reach the Harvest’s Hallow Flag. From here, you will enter a large clearing with several pathways and enemies. From the flag, go to the right and stick along the wall until you find a group of dead Expeditions with one disguised as a Nevron and having been impaled. Behind these corpses is a gap in the wall that you can crouch through. The Yellow Harvest Mime can be found in the cave on the other side of this gap.

The Mime in Yellow Harvest has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defense.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. Since this area is optional, you could stumble upon it at any time during your playthrough so the party members at your disposal could vary. If you fight the Mime as early as you can, you will have Gustave, Lune, Maelle, and Sciel available for your party. Any team composition is viable here as long as you have a character that has a skill that can Break the Mime. My personal favorite party comp is Lune, Maelle, and Sciel. Either have Lune use Fire skills or have Maelle use Spark to apply burn to the Mime so you can use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. From here, you can use some of Maelle’s powerful attacks while in Virtuose Stance to deal massive damage.

Keep building the Break Bar and then use a skill to Break the enemy. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier. This is where Sciel and her Foretell mechanic can do massive damage. Sciel can use skills to apply Foretells to an enemy and then use other skills to consume these Foretells to get bonus damage. If you use Sciel, just keep building up Foretells until the Mime Breaks. Once this happens, enter Twilight mode and cash out your Foretells with something like Phantom Blade to deal massive damage.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Braid Haircut for Maelle. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Braid Haircut for Maelle. You can edit your characters' appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to "Wardrobe."