The Paint Cages are small puzzles that you can solve in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to get some powerful rewards. These cages start appearing very early in the game and even in late-game optional areas, players will still be coming across them. One of these zones is the Flying Manor, which can be reached when players enter Act III. Players who want to get the rewards found within these prisons will need to know where to find and how to open these puzzles. This guide will show players where to find all Flying Manor Paint Cage locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Flying Manor Paint Cage Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are two Paint Cages found inside the Flying Manor and they can all be unlocked by destroying specific orbs found near the cage. Here is the breakdown of where to find and open the 2 Painted Cages.

Paint Cage #1

When you are at the center of the Flying Manor, look behind the glass container holding the Eveque boss. There will be a giant broken frame that you can walk across to reach a cathedral. Once you drop into the church, immediately turn left and in the corner in front of a statue is the Paint Cage.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. The first one can be found on the Eveque statue behind the cage. Facing the cage, turn around and look at the bottom of a nearby broken staircase to find another orb. The final orb can be found near the entrance to the church. Go back to the start of the cathedral and look to your right to find a blue rock. You will need the Paint Break ability from find 4 Lost Gestrals to destroy this rock. The last orb can be found in the rock. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Level 28 Energising Stun Pictos.

Paint Cage #2

Follow the path behind the glass case with the Dualliste inside and climb up the wall to a floating area. Go to the left to find the Dualliste boss. You will need to go down the path to the right of the Dualliste and then grapple across a gap. Go through the nearby archway and turn left to find the Paint Cage.

Facing the Paint Cage, turn to the right and look at the floating frame in the sky to see one of the orbs. Continue to turn right to find another orb on a statue. Keep turning right to find the last orb on the ground near the archway. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Level 28 Powerful Revive Pictos.

You can now find and unlock all of the Paint Cages found in the Flying Manor area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.