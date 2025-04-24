Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the first game of France-based studio Sandfall Interactive that introduces players to the world of Lumiere, a city in a fractured reality where life becomes shorter and shorter. On the horizon and across the ocean from the city is a great monolith that bears a number. Every year, a godlike being known as the Paintress draws a new number on the stone, which counts down the age at which people will fade away and die. Every year, teams known as Expeditions are sent out to try and defeat the Paintress to end this cycle.

You are Gustave, a man who loses his love with the most recent number and a member of Expedition 33. It’s up to you and your team to brave the Continent and reach the Paintress, as you know how to save the future for those back home. You will need to battle strange creatures and explore fantastical lands to reach your objective. With your skills honed and your team around, it’s time to put an end to the Paintress. While making your way through the game’s story, there are many Achievements and Trophies to unlock. For players who want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a Platinum Trophy, this article has got you covered! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Achievements and Trophies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are a total of 55 Achievements in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with PlayStation having a total of 56 Trophies due to the Platinum Trophy that is unlocked when all other Trophies are acquired. These Achievements and Trophies can be unlocked by completing main story milestones like making it through the different regions of the game’s world, unlocking characters and completing unique attacks with them, beating bosses, and finding collectibles.

You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 below:

Platinum – The Greatest Expedition in History: Obtain all trophies.

Lumiere: Embark on the Expedition.

Spring Meadows: Find your way through Spring Meadows.

Flying Waters: Find your way through Flying Waters.

Ancient Sanctuary: Find your way through Ancient Sanctuary.

Gestral Village: Find your way through Gestral Village.

Esquie's Nest: Find your way through Esquie's Nest.

Stone Wave Cliffs: Find your way through Stone Wave Cliffs.

Forgotten Battlefield: Find your way through Forgotten Battlefield.

Monoco's Station: Find your way through Monoco's Station.

Old Lumiere: Find your way through Old Lumiere.

First Axon: Defeat the First Axon.

Second Axon: Defeat the Second Axon.

Monolith: Reach the Monolith.

Paintress: Defeat the Paintress.

Back to Lumiere: Return to Lumiere.

The End: Reach the end.

Reach the end. Plane, Train, and Submarine: Discover all of Esquie’s abilities.

Discover all of Esquie’s abilities. Follow the Trail : Find all of the journals from prior expeditions.

: Find all of the journals from prior expeditions. Aiding the Enemy: Finish all the Nevron quests.

Finish all the Nevron quests. Peace At Last: Beat Simon.

Beat Simon. Gestral Games: Win all of the Gestral Games.

Win all of the Gestral Games. Clea: Beat Clea.

Beat Clea. “Endless”: Reach the top of the Endless Tower.

Reach the top of the Endless Tower. Lost Gestral: Find all of the Lost Gestrals.

Find all of the Lost Gestrals. A On: Beat the Serpenphare.

Beat the Serpenphare. Sprong: Beat Sprong.

Beat Sprong. Noir et Blanc: Solve the Painting Workshop’s mystery.

Solve the Painting Workshop’s mystery. Siel: Reach relationship level 7 with Sciel.

Reach relationship level 7 with Sciel. Monoco: Reach relationship level 7 with Monoco.

Reach relationship level 7 with Monoco. Maelle: Reach relationship level 7 with Maelle.

Reach relationship level 7 with Maelle. Lune: Reach relationship level 7 with Lune.

Reach relationship level 7 with Lune. Esquie: Reach relationship level 7 with Esquie.

Weapon Upgrade: Upgrade a weapon once.

Upgrade a weapon once. Weapon Mastery: Fully upgrade a weapon.

Fully upgrade a weapon. Lumina: Consume a Lumina point.

Consume a Lumina point. Expeditioner: Reach Level 33.

Reach Level 33. Trailblazer: Reach Level 66.

Reach Level 66. Survivor: Reach Level 99.

Reach Level 99. Overcharge: With Gustave, use a fully charged Overcharge that breaks an enemy.

With Gustave, use a fully charged Overcharge that breaks an enemy. Perfect Flow: As Lune, consume Stains 4 turns in a row.

As Lune, consume Stains 4 turns in a row. Synergy: As Maelle, use Percee on a Marked Enemy while in Virtuose Stance.

As Maelle, use Percee on a Marked Enemy while in Virtuose Stance. Maximisation: As Sciel, consume 20 Foretell on a single target during Twilight.

As Sciel, consume 20 Foretell on a single target during Twilight. Perfection: With Verso, reach Rank S.

With Verso, reach Rank S. Wheel Control: With Monoco, cast an Upgraded Skill 4 turns in a row.

With Monoco, cast an Upgraded Skill 4 turns in a row. Carreau Parfait: Beat the Chromatic Petank.

Beat the Chromatic Petank. Feet Collection: Acquire all of Monoco’s skills.

Acquire all of Monoco’s skills. Expedition 33: Unlock all playable characters.

Unlock all playable characters. Chroma Proficiency: Use a Level 3 Grandiant Attack.

Use a Level 3 Grandiant Attack. Connoisseur: Find all 33 music records.

Find all 33 music records. Paint Cage: Break a Paint Cage.

Break a Paint Cage. Time to Spill Some Ink: Break an enemy.

an enemy. Professional: Defeat a boss without taking any damage.

Defeat a boss without taking any damage. Curious: Witness an optional scene at camp.

Witness an optional scene at camp. Legend: Unlock Esquie.

Unlock Esquie. A Peculiar Encounter: Defeat the Mime in Lumiere.

