Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Glissando Boss Fight Guide

The Glissando is a great serpent that players will encounter on their way through the Sirene area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This mini-boss blocks your progress to reach the dancing boss at the center of this region, so that means the Expedition will need to take it out. If you happen to be struggling with this fight, allow me to break down how to topple the giant snake. This guide will show players how to beat the Glissando boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Beat the Glissando Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Glissando is weak to Dark and Fire damage while having resistances to Earth and Light attacks. Because of this, I suggest using Lune, Maelle, and Sciel for your party. Lune can use any of her Fire attacks like Immolation, Fire Rage, or even Hell if you’ve unlocked it to not just to exploit the weakness of the boss but also to apply Burn. When it comes to Fire Rage, Lune enters a stance where she will deal Fire damage every turn she doesn’t take damage, with each attack becoming more powerful as long as you are good at dodging and parrying.

Have Sciel focus on building Foretells that she will cash out for massive Dark Damage. Make sure you bring Marking Cards since it is very useful for building Foretells quickly and it will also Mark the boss to get massive damage potential for Maelle. Sealed Fate is the best move to cash out your Foretell Damage at this point in the game. Since it deals multiple hits, you can greatly exceed the 9,999 damage cap in a single turn. While no single hit will go above the damage cap, the combo can easily reach above 20,000 damage with the right buffs, enough Foretells, and being in Twilight Stance.

For Maelle, make sure you bring in Spark and/or Rain of Fire as well as the Combustion move to cash out heavy damage after building a lot of Burn. Combustion will take up to 10 stacks of Burn applied to the boss and turn it into Physical damage, with each stack increasing the amount of damage dealt. Make sure to use the Swift Stride attack when the boss is burning to have Maelle enter Virtuose Stance. Make sure you have Fluent Fury to get a multi-hit attack that can Break and use Piercee when Maelle is in Virtuose Stance and the boss is Marked to easily hit the damage cap.

The Glissando has two melee combos at its disposal. The first of these combos is when it “uses its tail to slam its target.” This is a 3-hit combo that sees the boss swipe its tail back and forth before ending with a huge slam attack. These moves have long start-up animations and then move very quickly, making this a hard combo to avoid. The other attack is much easier to counter. The head slam is a two-hit combo where the boss uses its head to attack the party. This attack has a massive tell when it pulls its head back right before slamming it down.

The other two attacks that the boss has will hit the party from range. One attack is when the Glissando summons the Ballet enemies. This sees 3 Ballets come from the right and left sides of the screen who swipe at the party. You will need to jump over each of these swipes to avoid damage. The other ranged attacks are when the Glissando attempts to Charm a party member. The boss will shake and let out a pulse that travels towards one of your characters. This move has 3 pulses that go toward a target in a specific rhythm. The third pulse is the one that will hit its target. If this hits, the character will be inflicted with Charm, which means you will lose control of the character and they will start attacking your other party members or themselves.

When Glissando gets low on health, it will eat one of your party members. This is unavoidable and remove that character from the battle. You can get the boss to spit out the character but Breaking them.

Now that you can avoid the Glissando’s attacks, you will just need to utilize the attacks discussed earlier in the guide and you should be able to take the boss down easily. Have Lune build Burn while Sciel applies as many Foretells as possible. Cash out with the right attacks and have Maelle do her damage when in the right stance and you will be able to take down this boss no problem!

You can now defeat the Glissando boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.