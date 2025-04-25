The prologue of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a lot of items that must be picked up before leaving Lumerie or you won’t be able to get them without a new save file. During the Festival de l’Expedition at the end of the prologue, there are 3 vendors that you can buy items from with each one requiring a Festival Token. Players will want to know how to get all three of these tokens to ensure they can get every item available at this festival. This guide will show players how to get all of the Festival Tokens in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Get All Festival Tokens in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are a total of 3 Festival Tokens that can be collected. The first one doesn’t require any work since you will be given it upon arriving at the festival.

The next Token can be won from Antoine by completing his quiz on Lumiere’s history. Antoine can be found standing at a table near Colette, the vendor in the blue dress. Talk to him and accept this challenge to begin the quiz. There are 3 questions he will ask:

When did the first Expedition take place? – 67 years ago.

– 67 years ago. What was the name of the first Expedition? – Expedition Zero.

– Expedition Zero. What is “Lumina?” – Abilities you internalise by using Pictos in battle after enough times.

Once you’ve answered all the questions correctly, you will get the Festival Token.

The final Festival Token is a reward for defeating Maelle. After getting your journal from Gustave’s apprentices, you can find Maelle at the end of the dock. Talk to her and accept her challenge to engage her in battle. You have previously fought her during the tutorial but this version of the fight is at full speed instead of the pausing version seen earlier in the game.

She has a combo attack where she will have 3 swings of her sword. This combo has a horizontal slash, a leaping swing after a short delay, and then a downward swing from the air after she spins in the air. Her other attack is a single slash that has a very long windup and does big damage. You will want to put your Parrying skills to the test here, as being able to parry these attacks won’t only give you counterattacks but can quickly build up your Overcharge gauge. Use the parries and Lumiere Assault to build your gauge and then get massive damage from a maxed-out Overcharge. When she is defeated, she will give you the last token.

You can spend these tokens at the vendors at the festival. Tom on the left will give you a Weird Pictos which can be used to upgrade a Pictos later in the game, Amadine will give Gustave the Bob Hairstyle cosmetic, and Colette will give you the Old Key which can be used when you reach Old Lumerie later in the game.

You now know how to get all Festival Tokens in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.