Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Francois Boss Fight Guide

When you meet the jovial legend known as Esquie in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you will need to help him find a lost rock if you how to get his assistance for the rest of the Expedition. To get this rock, you will need to battle his rude neighbor, Francois. This turtle-like creature isn’t going to be rushing toward any intruders but he does have a few spells up his sleeve that can quickly bring the journey to its end. This guide will show players how to beat the Francois Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Beat the Francois Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Francois is actually one of the easiest fights in the game due to his limited moveset and clear weakness. The only real challenge here is that one attack he does have will instantly kill any party member it hits. This means that players will really need to master the timing of this attack and either dodge or parry it before this “easy fight” becomes a complete party wipe. This one attack is called the “strongest Ice attack ever.” He will absorb ice energy which will be displayed as two pulses that form in front of him. After the second pulse, a beam of ice will shoot towards one of your party members, killing them if they are hit. The beam comes out after a short delay following the second pulse, so get this timing down and you shouldn’t have any problems countering this attack.

Francois isn’t very tough beyond this powerful attack. He has no resistances or immunities and is weak to Dark Damage so I suggest having Sciel in your party to use her Dark skills and deal massive damage. You can really build the rest of your party however you want but maybe have a character that can heal or revive in case you mess up the timing of a parry against Francois’s Ice attack. You can have Maelle make Francois Defenseless and have Gustave apply Marked to the boss to deal even more damage. This, coupled with the Dark attacks and counterattacks, will quickly take down Francois. When the boss is defeated, you will get the Augmented First Strike Pictos

You can now defeat the Francois boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.