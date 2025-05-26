When players finally reach the Monolith in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, they will need to pass through a lot of enemies from the journey so far, as well as some new encounter,s as the team makes their way to the Paintress. On the way, players can find another one of the Mime enemies that have been seen throughout the game. While this Mime will give players a new cosmetic if defeated, this specific battle is unique from all the others in the game as the Mime is assisted by two new enemies that take their names from the title of the game. Players will need to know how to not just take down the Mime but also the Clair and Obscur that stand alongside it. This guide will show players where to find the Monolith Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Monolith Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Monolith Mime can be found in the Tainted Cliffs section. Starting at the Expedition Flag that shares its name with the area, progress through the area and then turn left from the vision of the Paintress’s memories. Follow the path up a slope until you reach a split in the path. Take the left to find a light rope that leads to a secret underground area. This is where you will find the Mime along with two enemies known as Clair and Obscur.

This fight is different from any of the other Mime encounters seen in the game. This Mime doesn’t fight alone as the Clair and Obscur enemies will fight alongside them. Because you will actually need to consider the weaknesses and resistances of Clair and Obscur, you will need to make sure you build your party correctly. I suggest using Maelle, Sciel, Verso, and possibly Monoco if you have the right skills for them. Sciel and Verso have access to attacks that can exploit the weaknesses of Clair and Obscur while Maelle can deal massive damage when in her Virtuose Stance. Monoco can also have skills that exploit these weaknesses while buffing the rest of the team so consider what moves you’ve had him learn and decide if you think he will fit well in this battle.

At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defense.

The Clair enemy is weak to Dark attacks and immune to Light damage. This enemy will use a move that “protects their allies” whenever a teammate doesn’t have Shields. This will give both of their allies (but notably not themselves) Shields.

This enemy also has a few attacks that you will need to know how to counter. One of these combos is just called an “attack.” Clair will perform 2 very slow, charged-up swings with their swords. You will know when the attack is coming out when both of their swords flash with light. After the flash and a short delay, the attack will happen. The first attack is a horizontal slash while the second is an overhead slam. Another attack is the “Silencing combo.” Clair will unleash 3 ranged attacks as they swipe one of their swords through the air and fire a beam at the party. You can once again tell when this attack is going to come out when one of the swords flashes with light. The first attack comes out after a short charge-up up while the second attack comes out very quickly after the first. The third attack will come out after a short delay. If your party is hit by any of these attacks, they will be afflicted with Silence, which means they can use any Skills for the next few turns.

The final attack you watch out for is the “Weakening Strike.” Clair will fly up into the air, both of their swords will flash, and then they will drop down in front of the party before slashing at them. Perform a dodge or parry right as Clair drops down in front of the party to avoid this attack.

Obscur is the inverse of Clair since it is weak to Light and immune to Dark. While Clair will give their teammates Shields, Obscur “enrages their allies.” This will give Mime and Clair the Rage status effect, allowing them to get a second attack every time it’s their turn.

Obscur also has a combo labeled as an “attack,” though it is very different from Clair’s. This is a 4-hit combo that ends with a Gradient Strike. This means you should dodge the rest of the combo since the Gradient Counter will let you counter the final attack even with the rest of the attacks being dodged. Just like Clair, you will know when Obscur is going to attack when their sword flashes with light. The first 3 attacks are pretty easy to avoid if you’re just watching for the flashing swords, with each attack coming after only one of the swords flash, but the final attack has a long startup and comes after both swords flash with light, so don’t get caught off guard.

The next attack is the “Exhausting Combo.” This is a 6-hit sequence that starts with an upward swipe from the sword on your left, followed by the same attack from the sword on your right. Just like before, these attacks follow a flash of light from the sword being swung. These two attacks are followed by a swipe that you must jump over after both swords flash with light. The last two attacks are a forward thrust and an overhead slam. Both of these attacks have longer startups compared to the rest of the combo and come after both swords flash with light. The last attack Obscur has is the same “Weakening Strike” that Clair has, with the exact same animation and timing.

I suggest focusing on the Clair enemy first, since having to take out the Shields on the enemies that will appear every time you remove them is a hassle. Now, these Shields can be used to your advantage if you use Monoco’s Chevaliere Piercing skill. This attack goes through Shields and will even get more damage with the more Shields the enemy has equipped. Maelle’s Breaking Rules attack can also quickly cut through all Shields on an enemy with a single blow. While Monoco or Sciel focus on Clair, have the rest of the party start to chip away on Obscur. When Clair is defeated, have Verso exploit the Light weakness while the rest of the party turns their attention to the Mime.

When both Clair and Obscur are gone and your focus turns to the Mime, your main goal here is to build up its Break bar. When the Mime becomes stunned will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier. This is where Sciel and her Foretell mechanic can do massive damage. Sciel can use skills to apply Foretells to an enemy and then use other skills to consume these Foretells to get bonus damage. If you use Sciel, just keep building up Foretells until the Mime Breaks. Once this happens, enter Twilight mode and cash out your Foretells with something like Phantom Blade to deal massive damage.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Voluminous Haircut for Maelle. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Voluminous Haircut for Maelle. You can edit your characters' appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to "Wardrobe."