The Flying Waters is the second main story area that you will explore in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and just like Spring Meadows and the prologue, there is a secret Mime enemy that you can find and fight. This Mime is just like the others and can pose a bit of a challenge for unprepared players. Luckily, the reward for defeating this puppet is a brand-new Cosmetic for your newest party member. So, allow me to help struggling players track down and take down this black and white performer. This guide will show players where to find the Flying Waters Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Flying Waters Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

After meeting with Maelle and Noco, the Gestal merchant, go down the path behind Noco and to the left of the Expedition 59 Flag to find a large opening with a serpent that flies overhead. Go to the left to find the destroyed ship. Go through the ship to enter a cave. Make your way through this cave until you come across a cliff looking out to a giant Bourgeon Nevron in the distance. Turn to the right and you will see a wall that you can climb. Instead of climbing this wall, look to the left to find an opening in the seaweed. Follow this path to another wall that you can climb. At the top of this wall is the Flying Waters Mime.

The Mime in the Flying Waters has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defence.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. If you fight the Mime as early as you can, you will have Gustave, Lune, and Maelle in your party. Use Gustave to build up his Overcharge attack and use Lune’s Fire spells to apply Burn, and get some damage at the start of each turn. Make sure you use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. Then, use Gustave’s Marking Shot to mark the Mime and then have Maelle use Piercee to get massive damage. Keep building up Gustave’s Overcharge meter and then use the Overcharge skill to break the Mime. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Short Haircut for Maelle. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Short Haircut for Maelle. You can edit your characters' appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to "Wardrobe."