Getting around the world in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is straightforward since most of the areas that you visit are linear with offshoot paths to explore. With that said, revisiting an area or trying to get back to a specific part of the area can be time-consuming. Luckily, there is a way to fast travel through these smaller areas. This guide will show players how to Fast Travel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Fast Travel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can fast travel at any of the Expedition Flags that you come across while exploring the different areas of the map. These can only be found in the smaller named areas, such as Spring Meadows, that you enter through portals in the Continent overworld. When you discover two Flags within an area, the Fast Travel option will appear and allow you to instantly travel to any flag you have interacted with. This won’t allow you to fast travel to different areas and you can’t fast travel in the overworld. You can fast travel at Expedition Flags and can only travel between flags within the same area. So, make sure you interact with every Expedition Flag you find, even if you don’t need to rest or level up, just so they are added to the fast travel option.

While the overworld does come with a map that shows the smaller locations you can go to, the Continent doesn’t have any Expedition Flags. This means there is no way to fast travel around the world map but as you progress further into the game, new modes of transportation become available, making those treks across the Continent much easier.

You can now fast travel in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.