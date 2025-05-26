Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Where to Find the Frozen Heart Mime

The Mimes found throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are recurring enemies that give players unique cosmetic rewards upon defeating them. While some of these Mimes will appear as you make your way through the story’s critical path, there are a few of them tucked away in optional areas. To find the Mime in the Frozen Hearts area, players will need to stray from the main narrative and make their way through this icy mountain range. This guide will show players where to find the Frozen Hearts Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Frozen Hearts Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can find the Mime in the Frozen Hearts region by making your way all the way to the end of the area and reaching the Iced Heart part of the region. You can find this area by going to the Glacial Falls area and then following the path to the right until you reach a light rope that leads up a cliff above you. Follow the path on this cliff until you find a wall you can climb up. As you make your way up the wall, the climbing path will split into two directions. Take the path that leads to the top of the wall and then go left to find a slope that leads to a station entrance and into the mountain.

Once inside the mountain, you will be in the Iced Heart. You must run up the floating train cars and use your grapple to cross the gaps between the trains and floating rocks. You will eventually reach a cliffside with a merchant on it. Turn to your left and look behind the nearby stone pillars to find the Mime

The Mime in Frozen Hearts has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defense.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. When you reach this area, you will have all the party members available to you, giving you the chance to compose your team with any combination of the 3 with Verso, Lune, Maelle, Sciel, and Monoco. Any team composition is viable here as long as you have a character that has a skill that can Break the Mime. Either have Lune or Maelle use Fire skills to apply burn to the Mime so you can use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. You can also have Maelle use Gradient Attacks to enter Virtuose Stance and the Medalum weapon will allow her to start the battle in this stance. From here, you can use some of Maelle’s powerful attacks while in Virtuose Stance to deal massive damage.

Keep building the Break Bar and then use a skill to Break the enemy. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier. This is where Sciel and her Foretell mechanic can do massive damage. Sciel can use skills to apply Foretells to an enemy and then use other skills to consume these Foretells to get bonus damage. If you use Sciel, just keep building up Foretells until the Mime Breaks. Once this happens, enter Twilight mode and cash out your Foretells with something like Phantom Blade to deal massive damage.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Short Haircut for Lune. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Short Haircut for Lune. You can edit your characters' appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to "Wardrobe."