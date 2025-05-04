Even in the home of the friendly giant Esquie, the Mime enemy makes its presence felt in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This tough foe can be found in several parts of the world and will reward players brave enough to take them on and take them down with all-new cosmetics for the party. Players who want to engage the Mime found in Esquie’s Nest will first need to find it, so allow me to point you in the right direction. This guide will show players where to find the Esquie’s Nest Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Esquie’s Nest Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

After meeting Esquie for the first time, he will direct you to Francois’ Cave, a room past the Expedition 66 Flag of the same name. After defeating Francois in a battle, turn around to face away from him and then turn slightly to the left. There will be a rope you can climb up to reach another part of Esquie’s Nest. At the top of the rope, you will be on a platform overlooking an area below. Turn left to see the Mime near the cave wall.

The Mime in the Esquie’s Nest has the same moveset as all the other Mimes in the game. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. Learn the timing of these moves and use the Parry mechanic to dish out massive damage and Break buildup even when you’re on defence.

You’re main goal here is to build up the Mime’s Break bar. If you fight the Mime as early as you can, you will have Gustave, Lune, Maelle, and Sciel available for your party. Any team composition is viable here as long as you have a character that has a skill that can Break the Mime. If you use Gustave, use his skills to build up his Overcharge attack. He works well with Maelle since he can apply a Mark to the Mime to get extra damage out of her powerful Piercee attack. Either have Lune use Fire skills or have Maelle use Spark to apply burn to the Mime so you can use Maelle’s Swift Stride when the enemy is burning to enter Virtuose Stance. You should save her Piercee attack for when the enemy is Marked and she is in this stance.

Keep building the Break Bar and then use a skill to Break the enemy. This will make the Mime more susceptible to damage, making the rest of the fight much easier. This is where Sciel and her Foretell mechanic can do massive damage. Sciel can use skills to apply Foretells to an enemy and then use other skills to consume these Foretells to get bonus damage. If you use Sciel, just keep building up Foretells until the Mime Breaks. Once this happens, enter Twilight mode and cash out your Foretells with something like Phantom Blade to deal massive damage.

Upon defeating the Mime, you will unlock the Baguette Outfit and Haircut for Sciel. You can edit your characters’ appearances by going into the pause menu, selecting a character, and going over to “Wardrobe.”

You can now find and defeat the Mime in the Esquie's Nest area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.