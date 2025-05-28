When Expedition 33 reaches the Continent at the start of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the entire team is wiped out by a creature known as Noire. These creatures quickly strike fear into the players with their strange hand-centric design. During Act III, players can journey to an optional zone and meet a white version of these enemies, appropriately named Blanche. This is a NPCs that provide players with a Nevron Quest. Unlike the others, this Nevron won’t ask you for a specific task but instead tests you on how you treated the other Nevrons over the course of the game. This guide will show players how to help Blanche in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Help Blanche in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The white Blanche can be found in The Fountain area. This area can only be reached after unlocking Esquie’s Fly ability at the start of Act III. Once Esquie learns Fly, go into the clearing to the southeast of the Red Woods on the southern island of the Continent.

In The Fountain area, you can find Blanch standing next to the titular structure. Talking to them, you will learn they were created to hunt down the other white Nevrons but couldn’t bring themselves to do it. At this point, how you treated the other Nevrons in the game will decide how you will need to deal with Blanche.

If you fought and killed the Nevrons after completing their quests, Blanche will attack you and you will be forced to kill them. If you spared the white Nevrons, Blanche will give you 100 Colour of Luminas, meaning you can give your party 100 new Lumina Points to increase the amount of Luminas you can equip.

You can now help the white Blanche in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.