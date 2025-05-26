Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Tisseur Boss Fight Guide

When exploring the Sirene area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, players will come across a great seamstress known as Tisseur. This is an optional boss that players have the choice to simply skip over. If this enemy remains alive, however, battling the boss at the end of this region is made a bit more difficult. This means that taking out Tissuer is the best course of action. Players might struggle against this giant foe, so allow me to provide some assistance! This guide will show players how to beat the Tisseur boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Beat the Tisseur Boss Fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Tisseur is found near the Sewing Atelier Expedition Flag. You do have the choice to either fight this boss or skip it. If you do decide to skip this encounter, know that it will buff the Sirene boss found at the end of the area, providing it with Shields during the fight. When you approach the boss, you will be asked if you want to engage. Select “Yes” to begin this battle.

The Tisseur is resistant to Ice, Dark and Earth damage while being weak to Fire and Light. Because of this, Lune and Verso are must-haves for this battle. While Monoco can be useful with the right skills, I believe Maelle is your best third option here since she can do massive damage and also has access to Fire-based attacks, along with skills that can have her easily hit the damage cap. Make sure you equip Lune with Immolation to get Burn applied and also use the Fire Rage skill if you have unlocked it. This move will see Lune enter a stance where she will deal Fire damage every turn she doesn’t take damage, with each attack becoming more powerful as long as you are good at dodging and parrying.

Have Maelle use moves like Rain of Fire and Spark to apply Burn damage. Not only will this exploit Tisseur’s weakness but you can also use the Swift Stride attack when the boss is burning to have Maelle enter Virtuose Stance. You can do massive damage with Piercee when in Virtuose Stance, especially if you have Verso use Defiant Strike or Marking Shots to apply Mark on the boss. You can also use the Combustion attack which will take up to 10 stacks of Burn applied to the boss and turn it into Physical damage with each stack increasing the amount of damage dealt. Between his turns, where he applies Mark for Maelle, Verso should focus on dealing Light damage. Use moves like Phantom Stars, Steeled Strike, Light Holder, and Follow-Up to do Light damage to the boss and take advantage of its weakness to that element.

While you have a strategy of how to attack the Tisseur, being able to avoid damage is even more important so let’s break down the different moves this boss has at its disposal and how to counter them. At the start of the fight, Tisseur will apply Curse to your party which will kill them after 8 turns. This status effect can be removed with skills or by having a character die and then revived but just know that if there is a turn where a character gets their Curse removed, the boss will reapply it on their next attack.

Tisseur has two melee-focused combo strings. The first one is just referred to as a “combo.” This attack sees the boss pull its right arm back and, after spinning its hand around, will punch the party. This is quickly followed up by a second punch and then a swipe which has to be jumped over. There will be a second jumpable swipe quickly after the first one and after a short delay, the boss will throw a wave of nails at the party that have to be parried or dodged.

The “swiping combo” is a 4-hit sequence that starts with 3 attacks that you have to jump over. After the first swipe, the boss will spin, and there will be a delay before a second swipe. The third swipe happens very quickly after the second one. After the third swipe, the boss will lean back and, after a long delay, will slam into the ground, which is a move you will need to dodge or parry.

After these combos, the boss only has two single-hitting attacks. The first one is where it weaves a Glissando. Tisseur will turn its back on the party and create a Glissando enemy. The enemy will pull back and then quickly launch itself at the party. When it says that the Tisseur “smashes its target,” it will lean back and clap its hands together after a delay.

When you can confidently avoid these attacks, all you need to do is use Maelle and Lune to do Fire damage and have Verso do Light damage. When Maelle is in Virtuose Stance, have Verso Mark the boss and then follow up with a Piercee attack to hit the damage cap and then go back to exploiting weaknesses and you should be able to easily take this boss down.

You can now defeat the Tisseur boss fight in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.