The Paint Cages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are small puzzles that players need to solve to get the items held inside. Since the Monolith is the home of The Paintress, it only makes sense that this is the area with the most Paint Cages in the game. To make sure players don’t miss any of them, I am here to break down where to find and how to open every single one. This guide will show players where to find all Monolith Paint Cage locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Monolith Paint Cage Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are three Paint Cages found Inside the Monolith and they can all be unlocked by destroying specific orbs found near the cage. Here is the breakdown of where to find and open the 2 Painted Cages.

Paint Cage #1

The first Paint Cage is found within the Tainted Meadows area found near the start of the region. Look to the left of the path that leads to the Tainted Meadows Expedition Flag. Drop down to the cliff below and go down one more drop. Go to the right and you will find the Paint Cage.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. Stand in front of the Paint Cage and turn around to see a rock in the center of the area. Go to the left to see the first orb on the rock. Next, look at the light rope that leads back up to the area you jumped down from and then look to the right to see another orb. For the final orb, walk over to the column the second orb was on and look on the other side of the structure. The orb will be near the ground. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Revive Tinit Shard.

Paint Cage #2

The next Paint Cage is in the Tainted Sanctuary part of the Monolith. Progress through the area and go past the large wooden statue in the center of the clearing. In the path behind this statue is a hole you can crawl through to the left of the Obscur enemy blocking the path to the next area. The Paint Cage can be found on the cliff found through this hole you crouch through.

Look to the left of the cage and onto the nearby cliff wall to find the first orb. The second orb can be seen on the large wooden statue you passed earlier. The final orb is behind a blue rock that is near the Paint Cage. To get this orb, you will need the Paint Break ability. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Random Defense Pictos

Paint Cage #3

The last Paint Cage is in the Tainted Hearts. Reach the Expedition Flag of the same name and enter the station nearby. Cross an ice bridge and turn left from the Grandis. You will see a giant Gargant enemy. Instead of engaging it, turn to the left and you will see a gap you can grapple across. Go to the end of the path on the opposite end of the gap to find this final Paint Cage.

Stand in front of the Paint Cage and look up and to the left to see the first orb next to a derailed train. Next, turn around to see an orb on the edge of a ledge. Climb up onto this ledge and you will find the final orb on an ice spike coming out of the ground. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Empowering Parry Pictos.

You can now find and unlock all of the Paint Cages found in the Monolith area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.