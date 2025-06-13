Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has multiple endings, each of which not only decides the fates of the characters but also the fate of Lumiere and the rest of the Canvas. This choice is more than a simple button press and will completely change how your game concludes, so allow me to break down what the choice is and its outcomes. This guide will show players how to get all the endings in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to Get All The Endings in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

After defeating the final boss, Renoir, in Lumiere, a cutscene will play where Verso enters the Void between the canvas and reality. Approach the young boy painting on the ground and interact with him. Tell him it’s time to stop painting, and a cutscene will play where Verso and Maelle confront each other. You will then be prompted to select either Maelle or Verso for whom you want to play as in the upcoming battle. This choice will decide your ending.

These battles aren’t too tough. If you’re Maelle and have the Shortcut and Cheater Pictos as well as a few AP boosting Lumina, you can use her Stendhal attack to do massive damage and follow that up with Last Chance to enter Virtuose Stance and get another turn to use Stendhal again. Doing these two moves back-to-back should take Verso down. Playing as Verso, use the Chevalam weapon from the Chromatic Chevaliere in the Crimson Forest. While you won’t be able to heal, you will start the fight at S-Rank and then attack with either Steeled Strike or use Free Aim shots along with Follow-Up to easily defeat Maelle. Using and damage boosting Pictos can make this fight even easier.

Upon defeating your opponent, your character’s corresponding ending will play. If you played as Maelle and defeated Verso, you will get the “A Life to Paint” ending. If you played as Verso and defeated Maelle, you will get the “A Life to Love” ending. Getting this ending also unlocks the Renoir outfit for Gustave and Verso. Either way, you will get the “Our Drafts Collide” Music Record. The first time you beat the game, you will also unlock The End Achievement and Trophy. You will can now start New Game+.

You can now unlock all the endings in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.