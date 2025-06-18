Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – All Expedition Log Locations | Follow the Trail Achievement Guide

The many failed Expeditions of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was unable to put an end to The Paintress, but you can use their teachings to help you. This is constantly reiterated in the game’s narrative, but some collectibles further support this story beat: The Expedition Logs. These last recordings from those who came before are found all throughout the game and will give players insight into the lore behind this world. Collecting all of them will also unlock the Follow the Trail Achievement and Trophy, so both players who want to learn more about the history of the game, as well as those hunting down a completionist run, will need to know where to find every one of these items. This guide will show players where to find all Expedition Log locations and unlock the Follow the Trail Achievement and Trophy in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find All Expedition Log Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are a total of 49 Expedition Logs in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. They all take the form of bluish diamonds that you can find while exploring the world. This guide won’t be organized in the chronological order that you can find them and will instead be in descending order, starting at the oldest Expedition and going down to the most recent. The named logs will be found at the very end. Here is the full breakdown of all 49 Expedition Log locations.

Expedition Log 84

The Expedition 84 log is found near Blanche, the friendly Nevron found in The Fountain. This area can only be reached after unlocking Esquie’s Fly ability at the start of Act III. Once Esquie learns Fly, go into the clearing to the southeast of the Red Woods on the southern island of the Continent. Stand in front of Blanche, found next to the titular fountain at the center of the area, and then look to the right. Follow the path right of the Nevron to find the log.

Expedition Log 81

This log is unmissable. This is the first log you will discover in the game. During the game’s main story, you make your way through the Spring Meadows and will find this log next to the white Jar Nevron. Gustave will pick up this log during a cutscene.

Expedition Log 78

This log is found in the early parts of the Stone Wave Cliffs area, the zone explored at the end of Act I. Go past the Expedition 78: Entrance Flag and enter the area with the wreckage of the Expedition 78 airship. Go to the right wall to find a rope you can climb up. The Paint Cage can be found in the area to the left at the top of the rope. Expedition 78’s log is found at the top of the rope next to some corpses.

Expedition Log 70

Expedition 70 Log is found Inside the Monolith in the Tainted Lumiere area. Progress through this area until you reach the plaza with the tree in the center, similar to the one where Gustave met with Sophie in the Prologue. Go down the right alleyway to find a grapple point. After seeing a vision of The Paintress, grapple across another gap and go around a corner to find this log.

Expedition Log 69

This log is found in the Visages area. Enter the Joy Vale and then follow the path to the Expedition Flag of the same name. Go to the left of the flag and at the end of the path, you will find this log along a wall with non-interactable climbing gear.

Expedition Log 68

This log is found along the critical path of the Flying Waters area. After recruiting Maelle, go to the area behind Noco and go through the destroyed ship on the left. You will enter a cave. Make your way through the cavern and you will find this log on the path that leads out of the cave.

Expedition Log 67

This log is found in the Sirene area. Make your way through the zone until you fight the Glissando mini-boss. After the snake is dead, go behind where it was standing and take the floating platform to the next room. The log can be found on the ground overlooking the hole the platform floated through.

Expedition Log 66

Go to Esquie’s Nest. After defeating Francois and giving Esquie his rock, a column will fall over and give you a path back to the entrance. Follow this path, and you will encounter a slight detour to the right. This leads to a camp and a log.

Expedition Log 65

In the Monoco’s Station area, go back into the train station where you fought Monoco and run past the Fashionish Grandis. Follow the path and then turn left when you reach the end of it. Go across the train track bridge and look left to find this log.

Expedition Log 64

After unlocking Esquie’s swim ability, go to the peninsula east of the Ancient Gestral City. Go to the beach at the south end of this peninsula to find this log at a small camp.

Expedition Log 63

From the 63: Sanctuary Maze Flag, follow the path to find a clearing with flags, mannequins, and Sakapatate enemies. Go through this clearing and when you go through another passage, you will reach an area with a domed building sunk in the ground. Follow the path to the left of this building to find an area with a tree stump in the middle. This log is found in front of the stump.

Expedition Log 62

Go to the north end of the Act I island, found to the east of Yellow Harvest. Once you have Esquie, use him to run through the rough terrain to find this log in the ruins of a building.

Expedition Log 61

This log is found in The Reacher. You can enter this area after learning Esquie’s Fly ability at the start of Act III. Make your way up the tower until you use a lift to reach the Foggy Forest cliffside. Make your way through this area unit you reach the lift at the end of the cliffs. This log is to the left of the lift.

Expedition Log 60

Go back to Lumiere in Act III and make your way to the Opera House. At the entrance to the building, go to the right and follow the path all the way to its edge. You will be able to interact with the end of the road to look in the water and see this log. Have Esquie go pick it up to collect it.

Expedition Log 59

This log is in Yellow Harvest. Head to the Yellow Spire Wrecks Expedition Flag at the end of the area. Follow the path to the left of the flag. At the end of the path is a giant sap collection with bodies stuck in it and the log can be found on the ground next to it.

Expedition Log 58

This log is unmissable. During your first time through Old Lumiere, your party will be split up. Reach the end of the section with Lune, Sciel, and Monoco. Lune will find this log and collect it during a cutscene.

Expedition Log 57

The log of Expedition 57 can be found in the Forgotten Battlefield area. Go past the ruins of the main explorable part of the area near the Battlefield Expedition Flag. You can find a Fading Woman at the entrance of a trench. Go through the trenches and you will find the log on the other side.

Expedition Log 56

This log is also found in the Stone Wave Cliffs. Once again start at the Expedition 78: Entrance Flag and enter the area with the wreckage of the Expedition 78 airship. Go past the Hexga and through a wrecked airship. Grapple across a gap, turn left, and follow the left path when the road splits. You will find this log at the base of a statue.

Expedition Log 55

This log can be found in the Sirene coliseum. Make your way to the Dancing Classes Expedition Flag and go into the area behind it. Stick to the right path and you will eventually come across the log.

Expedition Log 54

Use Esquie’s swim ability to reach the Stone Wave Cliffs Cave area to the east of the Act I island. Make your way through this area to find the Chromatic Hexga. Defeat this mini-boss and then look to the right of its combat area to find the log sitting on the ground.

Expedition Log 53

Expedition 53 was defeated in The Small Bourgeon area to the west of the Flying Waters area. This is a small single room area that has the corpse of a giant Bourgeon in it. Go past the corpse and follow the path to the end of the zone to find this log on the ground next to the bodies of this doomed Expedition.

Expedition Log 52

Enter the Gestral Village and stand in front of the Chief’s House. Turn left and go through the bazaar. Turn right once through the market and then stick to the left paths. You will find an area with a giant sleeping Getral to the right and next to him is a small path you can easily walk past. Follow this path and you will find this log.

Expedition Log 51

Go to the Frozen Hearts area to the east of Monoco’s Station. To reach this area, go through the Monoco Station exit behind the Grandis Fashionist. Pass through an icy region and you can find the entrance to Frozen Hearts at the east end of this area. At the start of the area, go across the small ice bridge and take the path to the right when the road splits. Follow this path until you find an opening in the icy mountain wall. This is where you will find the log along with the remnants of the Expedition.

Expedition Log 50

This is the final log found in the Stone Wave Cliffs. Make your way through the area until you reach the Paintress Shrine Expedition Flag. Go to the left of this flag to cross a stone bridge. Stick to the path on the left and you will find this long with the dead bodies of Expedition 50.

Expedition Log 49

This log can be found as part of the sidequest in the Falling Leaves zone. Go up through the water passage to the west of the Blades’ Graveyard and you will find the entrance to Fallen Leaves to your left. Go through the area and find the Young Boy spectre and talk to him. You will need to find the lady of Sap in the area and talk to her. Go back to the Expedition Flag in the area and look to the right to find a golden rope. Take the rope down, follow the path at the bottom to find the Lady of Sap. After talking to her, return to the boy and talk to him. He will open the door behind him. Follow the path behind the door and climb the mountain. Before you go up the stairs to reach the top of the mountain, you will find this log next to some roots.

Expedition Log 48

Go to Stone Quarry, the area to the east of the northern entrance to the Forgotten Battlefield. This is where you will find the white Troubadour Nevron. Look in the ruins to the right of him to find this log and the fallen members of Expedition 48.

Expedition Log 47

Go to the forest south of Old Lumiere, the area you explore after completing Monoco’s Station. Go to the southwest corner of this forest to find a small path. This log can be found in some ruins at the end of this path.

Expedition Log 46

Expedition 46 was the team that Lune’s parents were a part of, so it makes sense that you will need to complete the quest tied to her Relationship Level to find it. This quest becomes available when you are leveling up Lune from Relationship Level 5 to 6. After completing Act II and defeating The Paintress, return to camp and talk to Lune. This conversation will give you a new side quest where you must bring Lune to see the final resting place of her parents and the rest of Expedition 46. You can find this by going to Sirene’s Dress, an area on the east side of the island where you find the main Sirene area. After Lune plays music at the door, you will encounter the Chromatic Glissando. You will need to defeat this mini-boss. After you beat the Chromatic Glissando, you can pick up the Expedition Journal found behind it.

Expedition Log 45

This log is in Crussing Cavern, found on the northwest beach of the Act I zone, which you can reach after unlocking Swim with Esquie. Make your way through the area and defeat the Giant Sapling mini-boss. Once the enemy is dead, take the golden rope behind the boss up to the caverns above it. This is where you will find this log.

Expedition Log 44

Make your way through Yellow Harvest until you reach the Harvest’s Hallow Flag. From here, you will enter a large clearing with several pathways and enemies. From the flag, go to the right and stick along the wall until you find a group of dead Expeditions with one disguised as a Nevron and having been impaled. This log can be found next to these corpses.

Expedition Log 43

Go to the island north of White Sands and east of the Act II area that has Forgotten Battlefield, Monoco’s Station, and Old Lumiere. You will need to use Esquie’s Coral Swim ability, which is unlocked after defeating Renoir in Old Lumiere to reach this island. Go to the beach on the west end of this island to find the Chromatic Reaper Cultist. This log can be found in a camp behind the Cultist.

Expedition Log 42

Once again found in Old Lumiere, you will need to return to this area after you defeat Renoir in this area. Go to the Right Street Expedition Flag and progress through the area that you played as Monoco, Lune, and Sciel. At the end of the path is a dead Axon, where a cutscene plays during your first visit to the area. On your return, turn left at the Axon and follow the path to the end to find a wall you can climb. Stick to the path on the left to find a grapple point to a nearby destroyed building. Follow the path behind this building and you will find this log.

Expedition Log 41

Also found in the Forgotten Battlefield, go to the Fading Woman and turn to the right and follow the path until you reach the first turn on the left. This is where you will find this log.

Expedition Log 40

This log is on the small island southwest of The Monolith. It can be found in a camp to the left of a merchant.

Expedition Log 39

Also found in Visages, enter the Sadness Vale and look to the right of the area where you fight the Mask of Sadness to find a path. Go to the end of this path to find this log.

Expedition Log 38

This is another log found in Yellow Harvest. Once again, start at the Harvest’s Hallow Flag and then immediately turn to the right of the flag. There will be a sloped path that you can take up to a clearing. This log is in the middle of this clearing.

Expedition Log 37

This log can be found on one of the Gestral Beaches. This one is found south of the Sirene island and requires Esque’s Fly ability to reach. Once you enter this area, turn to the right of the entrance to find the log.

Expedition Log 36

Swim to the small island west of the Act I area, and you will find the White Tree area between a Gestral Beach location and Endless Tower. This log can be found along the right side of this zone.

Expedition Log 35

This log can also be found in Fallen Leaves. Take the path to the left of the Young Boy until you reach a sap bridge that leads to the Chromatic Ballets. Next to this bridge is the log.

Expedition Log 34

Go to the beach northeast of the Visages island and south of The Reacher to find the entrance to The Crows. Expedition 34’s log can be found at the far end of this small zone.

Survivor

This is a very missable log that requires you to grab the Old Key item during the game’s opening hours. The Old Key can be bought during the Festival de l’Expedition that you attend during the prologue. Go to the vendors and talk to Colette, the vendor on the rightmost side. You can pay her a Festival Token to get the Old Key. You can use the token that you are given at the start of the festival or you can get another one by either defeating Maelle in a duel or completing Antoine’s Quiz, both of which are also found during the Festival.

Once you have the item, you can see it in your Inventory in the Party menu. Now that you have the key, progress through the game’s main story until you reach Old Lumiere in Act II. The earliest you can find this is when the party is separated and you take control of Maelle and Verso. Starting at the Left Street Expedition Flag near the start of this sequence, go through a nearby archway and then turn right to see a destroyed brick structure that you can drop down into via the hole in the top of it. Unlock the door and you can now grab this .og.

Unknown #1

This log is found in a room of The Manor. To enter this room, you will need to go through the Manor Door found in Visages. Go to the Anger Vale and go to the right of the Anger Mask. There is a small path that leads into the nearby mountain. You can find this door at the end of the path. The log can be found at the base of the bed in the room.

Unknown #2

This is another log found in a locked room in The Manor. To reach this room, you need to enter the door found in The Reacher area. Make your way up the tower until you find the Ladder Area Expedition Flag. From the start of the area, progress through the lower area until you find an elevator that brings you up the tower. Make your way further into the zone until you grapple over to a cliffside near the tower. Make your way through the cliffside until you find another elevator that leads back to the central tower. Near the elevator is the Expedition Flag. Go past the flag and look to the right to see an area below. This is where you will find the door. This log can be found on the ground once you’re through the door.

Unknown #3

This log is found in the Painting Room of The Manor, which can only be accessed by using the Family Manor Family Canvas. The Manor Family Canvas can be found in The Canvas zone, found in the northeast corner of the overworld. This area is marked on the map with a painting frame icon. You can only reach after unlocking Esquie’s Fly ability at the start of Act III. Once Esquie learns Fly, go to the floating island at the location marked on the map to find the entrance to The Canvas. Follow the lone path in this area to find the canvas.

When interacting with the Canvas, you will have the option to take it. Select “Yes” to add the painting to your inventory.

Once you have the Canvas, go into The Manor via any entrance and then go to the Expedition Flag in the foyer of the building. Go up the right staircase to find an empty painting frame. Interact with it to put the Canvas in the frame. This will unlock the door on the opposite end of the dining hall.

The room that you can now enter is the same one that you see in the Alicia Epilogue scene after completing Act II. An Unknown Audio Log can be found in this room.

Renoir

Once again found in The Manor, you will need to go through the door found in Old Lumiere. Go to where you fight the first Renoir boss fight and, facing the exit of the area, look to the left. There is a hole in the wall. Go through this hole and follow the path on the left to find this door.

Aline

This log can be found through the door found Inside the Monolith. Make your way across the Tainted Battlefield. After you pass this area, the road will split. Turn to the left and enter a nearby cave. The door can be found at the end of the path. This log is at the base of a statue in the greenhouse.

Simon

This log can be collected after defeating the Simon boss fight in The Abyss, found at the end of Renoir’s Drafts. This area is found in the water to the southeast of Visages. You will need to unlock Esquie’s Underwater Diving ability to enter this area. This can be done by reaching Relationship Level 6 with him.

Once in Renoir’s Drafts, make your way through the area, and you will find a strange rock structure with golden light coming out of it at the top of a sloped path. Walk through the hole in the side of this structure, and you will enter The Abyss. Go through the cave until you reach a great rock bridge with Chroma swirling in the air. At the end of the bridge, you will drop far, far down into the darkness. You will eventually hit the abyssal bottom, only being illuminated by the glow of the giant swords surrounding you. When Simon is defeated, you can now also grab the Simon Expedition Log that was sitting on the ground next to him.

Julie

This log can be found on a cliff in the forest between Forgotten Battlefield and Monoco’s Station. Standing at the north entrance of the Forgotten Battlefield, you can find this cliff to your left in the southwest corner of the forest. You will need Esquie’s Fly ability to reach it. This log is near the edge of the cliff.

Verso

This log is on the same cliff as the Julie log. Go to the end of the path to find some ruins of a building. This log can be found alongside these ruins.

Once the final Expedition Log is collected, you will get the Follow the Trail Achievement and Trophy. You can now find and collect all of the Expedition Logs in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.