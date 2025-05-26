The Frozen Hearts area is an optional zone in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that has some pretty tough enemies. Players who decide to brave this icy wasteland should make sure they get all of the rewards they can. This includes the Paint Cages that are hidden throughout the area. Allow me to show you where to find these cages and show you how to open them to get the items held inside. This guide will show players where to find all Frozen Hearts Paint Cage locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Frozen Hearts Paint Cage Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are two Paint Cages in Frozen Hearts and both can be unlocked by destroying specific orbs found near the cage. Here is the breakdown of where to find and open the 2 Painted Cages.

Paint Cage #1

To find the Paint Cages, you will need to progress through the Frozen Hearts area until you reach the Glacial Falls Expedition Flag. When facing the flag, follow the path to the right until you reach a light rope that leads up a cliff above you. Follow the path on this cliff until you find a wall you can climb up. As you make your way up the wall, the climbing path will split into two directions. To reach the first Paint Cage, follow the right path and then drop down into a cave. There is a manor entrance in the center of this cave. Follow the path behind the manor door until you leave the cave to find a cliffside. Take the path to the left of the cave’s exit and you will find the Paint Cage at the end of this path.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. Stand in front of the Paint Cage and look at the wall above the cage to find the first orb. Turn around to find the orb on some Icicles. The final orb can be found on the crane to the left of the Paint Cage. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Anti-Freeze Pictos.

Paint Cage #2

To find the second Paint Cage, go back to the wall with two climbable paths and take the one that leads up. This will lead you to a slope that leads to a station entrance that goes into the mountain. As you go up this slope, stick to the left side of the path until you find another path. The Paint Cage can be found at the end of this path.

Look to the left of the Paint Cage to find an orb on top of a stone column. Turn to the right of the Paint Cage to see an orb on a rock. Finally, look at the train car that is near the start of this path to see the last orb. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up a Revive Tint Shard.

You can now find and unlock all of the Paint Cages found in the Frozen Hearts area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.