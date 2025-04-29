While Nevrons are the main enemies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are a few of them that are coated in white and require players to help them instead of fighting them. The first of these Nevrons is the white Jar found in the Spring Meadows. Players will be tasked with finding a resin to light the Jar’s lantern. In such a fanatical world, finding something as simple as a lantern might be hard, so allow me to steer you in the right direction! This guide will show players where to find the light for the Jar in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find Jar’s Light in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The white Jar can’t be missed since you will see it during a cutscene after making your way through the Grand Meadows of the Spring Meadows area. During the cutscene where you find your first Expedition Log, you will find the white Jar. Talk to the Jar and at the end of the dialogue, you will be told to bring the Jar a light.

Go into the underground cave to the left of the Jar. Once in the blue cave, turn to the right and go down the path. At the bottom of the path, turn right to see a bridge. Go across the bridge and follow the path and you will see a pile of crates and barrels to the right. In the pile is a purple item that you can pick up. This is the Resin that you need to give to the Jar.

Go back to the Jar and give them the Resin. The Jar will stand up but their lantern still won’t be lit. Use your Free Aim and shoot the lantern to light it. You will get a dialogue scene where you can learn about the Paintress. After a short time, the lantern will go out. While it doesn’t have a light anymore, the Jar will reward you for helping it by giving you a Healing Tint Shard, which you can use to increase the number of Healing Tint items. You can talk to the Jar again and can even decide to attack it.

You now know how to help find the Jar and find its light in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.