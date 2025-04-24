Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Where to find the Mime in Lumerie | A Peculiar Encounter Achievement Guide

The Mime enemies in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are found throughout the story and are optional bosses that can be pretty tough but give out good rewards. While exploring the main Continent the game takes place on, players can return to an area and challenge a Mime if they happen to miss it but there is one Mime in Lumiere, the city the game’s prologue takes place in, that can be completely missed and can’t be attempted again without a new save file. That is probably why there is an Achievement and Trophy tied to beating it known as “A Peculiar Encounter.” Players who want to get this Achievement and get the reward that the Mime is holding will first need to know where to find it. This guide will show players where to find the Mime in Lumerie and unlock the “A Peculiar Encounter” Achievement and Trophy in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Where to Find the Mime in Lumerie in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Mimie in Lumerie can be found near the end of the Gommage Festival that you walk through when playing as Gustave and Sophie. When you reach the top of the stairs that lead down into the harbour, turn to the right and you will see a crowd standing around a stage watching a group of girls use Pictos for a performance. Look to the right of the stage to find a path to a small clearing. The Mime will be standing here.

Interact with the Mime and press the “Uhh, hello?” dialogue option to start the fight. You will only be able to play as Gustave and will still be at Level 1 so this battle might be a bit difficult. At the start of the battle, the Mime will “protect itself” as it puts up an invisible wall to raise its defences. It will have two attacks you need to look out for. The “hand-to-hand combo” sees the Mime leap toward you to quickly throw out two punches before winding up for a third, delayed swing. The other attack is a “strange combo” where it uses an invisible hammer to slam on your head. The first two swings are quick, while the third has a delay, and the final fourth hit has a long windup. This battle will test your Dodge and Parry skills that you will have just learned, but if you can confidently land parries and get the Counter Attack, you can quickly take down this enemy.

Your main goal during this battle is to build up your Overcharge gauge. I suggest using your Lumiere Assault to build at least 5 charges to your Overcharge. If you can land all your parries and a counterattack from one of the Mime’s combos, you should be fully charged and the enemy’s Break Gauge should be full. Use your Overcharge ability to deal massive damage and stun the Mime. This should leave you open to perform two free attacks and this should defeat the Mime. If you have the AP, use your Lumiere Assault while the Mime is stunned, and it should end the battle.

When the Mime is defeated, you will unlock the “A Peculiar Encounter” Achievement and Trophy. You will also be rewarded with the Lumiere music record. You can use this on the gramophone in your Camp when you unlock it on the main Continent after you finish the Prologue and Spring Gardens area. This is the music that plays while exploring the city, so you can reminisce about home while out on your Expedition.

You can now find and defeat the Mime in Lumerie and unlock the "A Peculiar Encounter" Achievement and Trophy in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.