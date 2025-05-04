The Paint Cages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are small puzzles that players can come across while exploring the game’s world. Locked within these shining orb-shaped prisons are some of the best rewards in the game with the cages found in Stone Wave Cliffs containing new weapons for your party to use. Players will want to know where to find these Paint Cages and how to open them to get the rewards inside. This guide will show players all Stone Wave Cliffs Paint Cage locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

All Stone Wave Cliffs Paint Cage Locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are two Paint Cages in Stone Wave Cliffs and both can be unlocked by destroying specific orbs found near the cage. Here is the breakdown of where to find and open the 2 Painted Cages.

Paint Cage #1

The first Paint Cage is found near the Expedition 78: Entrance Flag. When you pass this flag and enter the area with the wreckage of the Expedition 78 airship, go to the right wall t ofind a rope you can climb up. The Paint Cage can be found in the area to the left at the top of the rope.

To open Paint Cages, you have to shoot 3 orbs that are found near the cage. The first one can be found directly behind the Paint Cage, hidden within some rocks. The other two orbs can be found by going to the left of the Paint Cage and using a rope to go up to a platform. Once at the top of the platform, you should see another orb directly in front of you on the cliff wall. From the top of the rope, turn to the right and you will see another orb above you. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Delaram weapon for Gustave.

Paint Cage #2

The other Paint Cage in the Stone Wave Cliffs is in the Old Farm area near the Expedition 78 Flag of the same name. From the flag, stick to the left wall and go up a path to the far corner of the area to find the cage.

Facing the cage, turn to the right to see the first orb on the wall. Continue to turn right to see another orb on some palettes. Turn and look up to the cliffside to the left of the Paint Cage. Once all three of these orbs are shot, the Paint Cage will disappear and you will be able to pick up the Duenum weapon for Maelle.

You can now find and unlock all of the Paint Cages found in the Stone Wave Cliffs area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as well as other great games in the future.