New The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Releasing In 2026

Nintendo just revealed a new The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, releasing for the Switch 2 in 2026.

The trailer reveals a fully CG Link rendered in modern graphics. While the polygons have been smoothed out for a near photo realistic appearance, we can see that Link still has the strange proportions that make him look like a cross between a teenage boy, an elf, and a halfling.

Regardless, this confirms Nate The Hate’s rumor all the way back in March. But given the brief preview and how little we’re shown, we’re going to wait and see when Nintendo reveals where on the scale they consider this a remake, remaster, or somewhere in between.

There’s so much we can’t wait to find out as well, such as is this game made in Unreal? Will it use Nvidia’s full toolset, including ray tracing and DLSS? And was Nintendo able to push this to 4K 60 FPS?

In the meantime, you can watch the 1st trailer below.